DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 95,872 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 25,872 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6300 GBP2.2200 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.5950 GBP2.2000 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6238 GBP2.2169 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,534,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,949 2.6200 XDUB 08:22:09 00031033554TRDU0 1,967 2.6100 XDUB 08:38:55 00031033577TRDU0 2,097 2.6050 XDUB 08:58:15 00031033593TRDU0 2,179 2.5950 XDUB 09:20:22 00031033745TRDU0 2,198 2.6200 XDUB 09:43:51 00031033957TRDU0 1 2.6200 XDUB 10:01:57 00031034000TRDU0 2,126 2.6200 XDUB 10:03:45 00031034005TRDU0 2,100 2.6200 XDUB 10:03:45 00031034004TRDU0 2,047 2.6300 XDUB 10:48:15 00031034249TRDU0 3,893 2.6250 XDUB 11:06:26 00031034349TRDU0 6,309 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:40 00031034976TRDU0 7,728 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:40 00031034975TRDU0 2,035 2.6250 XDUB 14:02:58 00031035326TRDU0 2,232 2.6300 XDUB 14:26:32 00031035470TRDU0 1,927 2.6300 XDUB 14:33:29 00031035579TRDU0 5,870 2.6300 XDUB 14:34:20 00031035595TRDU0 2,282 2.6200 XDUB 14:50:15 00031035779TRDU0 4,415 2.6250 XDUB 15:09:13 00031035943TRDU0 2,120 2.6250 XDUB 15:38:34 00031036210TRDU0 761 2.6250 XDUB 15:38:34 00031036209TRDU0 1,770 2.6250 XDUB 15:46:24 00031036254TRDU0 1,641 2.6250 XDUB 15:46:24 00031036253TRDU0 2,005 2.6250 XDUB 15:59:34 00031036356TRDU0 2,100 2.6250 XDUB 15:59:34 00031036355TRDU0 727 2.6250 XDUB 16:05:39 00031036406TRDU0 767 2.6250 XDUB 16:08:03 00031036464TRDU0 2,094 2.6200 XDUB 16:16:20 00031036564TRDU0 2,660 2.6200 XDUB 16:18:33 00031036575TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 609 2.2200 XLON 08:17:06 00031033545TRDU0 1,319 2.2200 XLON 08:17:06 00031033546TRDU0 1,015 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033591TRDU0 426 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033592TRDU0 254 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033594TRDU0 66 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033595TRDU0 1,883 2.2150 XLON 09:55:10 00031033983TRDU0 1,752 2.2150 XLON 11:06:31 00031034350TRDU0 12 2.2200 XLON 13:00:40 00031034974TRDU0 1,729 2.2200 XLON 13:00:43 00031034978TRDU0 1,855 2.2200 XLON 13:08:14 00031035008TRDU0 1,752 2.2200 XLON 13:22:30 00031035101TRDU0 1,793 2.2200 XLON 13:22:30 00031035102TRDU0 2,028 2.2200 XLON 14:37:59 00031035642TRDU0 1,722 2.2150 XLON 14:47:23 00031035762TRDU0 1,700 2.2150 XLON 14:47:23 00031035763TRDU0 1,802 2.2150 XLON 14:59:38 00031035837TRDU0 1,751 2.2200 XLON 15:51:12 00031036293TRDU0 1,751 2.2200 XLON 15:51:12 00031036294TRDU0 653 2.2200 XLON 16:20:11 00031036590TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 446118 EQS News ID: 2414400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 13, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)