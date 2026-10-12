DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 9^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6500 GBP2.2500 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6050 GBP2.2050 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6301 GBP2.2271 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,630,396 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 451 2.6450 XDUB 08:49:14 00031032440TRDU0 2,080 2.6450 XDUB 08:49:14 00031032439TRDU0 2,081 2.6500 XDUB 08:55:16 00031032507TRDU0 2,200 2.6450 XDUB 09:03:40 00031032526TRDU0 2,035 2.6400 XDUB 09:34:28 00031032675TRDU0 1,939 2.6350 XDUB 10:00:16 00031032794TRDU0 1,995 2.6350 XDUB 10:05:25 00031032808TRDU0 2,095 2.6450 XDUB 10:32:17 00031032900TRDU0 2,274 2.6400 XDUB 10:54:58 00031033017TRDU0 2,145 2.6500 XDUB 11:14:32 00031033074TRDU0 2,007 2.6500 XDUB 11:15:59 00031033081TRDU0 2,000 2.6450 XDUB 12:10:55 00031033150TRDU0 2,134 2.6450 XDUB 12:30:59 00031033162TRDU0 379 2.6400 XDUB 12:45:13 00031033177TRDU0 5,652 2.6400 XDUB 13:34:04 00031033227TRDU0 4,320 2.6400 XDUB 13:34:04 00031033226TRDU0 2,269 2.6350 XDUB 13:52:06 00031033246TRDU0 2,025 2.6400 XDUB 14:10:46 00031033266TRDU0 2,043 2.6400 XDUB 14:20:52 00031033270TRDU0 2,178 2.6300 XDUB 14:36:48 00031033287TRDU0 1,706 2.6150 XDUB 14:52:49 00031033304TRDU0 1,932 2.6100 XDUB 14:59:09 00031033306TRDU0 2,013 2.6150 XDUB 14:59:09 00031033305TRDU0 1,935 2.6150 XDUB 15:06:10 00031033310TRDU0 2,552 2.6050 XDUB 15:27:38 00031033327TRDU0 705 2.6050 XDUB 15:29:08 00031033329TRDU0 1,685 2.6050 XDUB 15:29:08 00031033328TRDU0 1,381 2.6050 XDUB 15:35:13 00031033349TRDU0 2,078 2.6100 XDUB 16:13:28 00031033375TRDU0 4,374 2.6100 XDUB 16:13:28 00031033374TRDU0 2,078 2.6100 XDUB 16:13:28 00031033373TRDU0 3,259 2.6150 XDUB 16:24:03 00031033397TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,756 2.2500 XLON 08:16:19 00031032279TRDU0 3,447 2.2350 XLON 10:02:46 00031032802TRDU0 1,711 2.2350 XLON 10:48:59 00031032936TRDU0 1,771 2.2400 XLON 11:43:11 00031033136TRDU0 1,725 2.2400 XLON 12:10:55 00031033149TRDU0 1,768 2.2350 XLON 13:34:06 00031033228TRDU0 1,715 2.2350 XLON 13:34:06 00031033229TRDU0 1,696 2.2350 XLON 14:22:26 00031033272TRDU0 1,722 2.2350 XLON 14:22:26 00031033273TRDU0 1,792 2.2300 XLON 14:36:48 00031033286TRDU0 1,735 2.2100 XLON 14:59:09 00031033307TRDU0 1,692 2.2100 XLON 15:12:49 00031033320TRDU0 424 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033359TRDU0 147 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033360TRDU0 1,000 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033361TRDU0 436 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033362TRDU0 3,452 2.2100 XLON 15:59:32 00031033363TRDU0 2,011 2.2050 XLON 16:28:29 00031033406TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 445984 EQS News ID: 2413660 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 12, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)