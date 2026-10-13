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ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 08:50 Uhr
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Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q3 2026 Interim Report Webcast Conference

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q3 2026 interim report on October 20, 2026, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST.

Physitrack PLC's Q3 2026 interim report will be published in English and will be available at https://www.physitrackgroup.com

Webcast conference:
October 20, 2026, at 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST

The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com after the webcast conference.
Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Matt Poulter, CFO

Link to webcast registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_euA45YpLTeWPGTl8O0hU1Q

Participants will be able to ask questions via Zoom's Q&A function.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com
+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q3 2026 interim report webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/invitation-to-physitrack-plc-q3-2026-interim-report-webcast-confe-1236190

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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