Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Announces Full Recruitment of Pivotal Clinical Trial for Xdivane

Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) ("Xbrane" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in biosimilars, today announced that the pivotal clinical trial for Xdivane, the Company's biosimilar candidate to Opdivo® (nivolumab), has achieved full patient recruitment.

Approximately 340 patients with melanoma have been enrolled in the study, marking a significant milestone for the Xdivane development program. Xdivane is being co-developed with Xbrane's strategic partner Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Under the parties' global license agreement, Intas is responsible for the clinical development of Xdivane and, through its commercial arm Accord Healthcare, global commercialization.

"This is an important achievement for the Xdivane program and a testament to the commitment of patients, investigators, clinical sites and the entire Xbrane team," said Martin Åmark, CEO of Xbrane Biopharma. We now look forward to generating the clinical and analytical data required to support regulatory submissions and advance Xdivane toward commercialization."

Opdivo® (nivolumab), developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, is one of the largest oncology biologics globally, with 2025 worldwide sales of approximately USD 10.0 billion according to Bristol Myers Squibb's reported product revenues.

About Xdivane

Xdivane is Xbrane's biosimilar candidate to Opdivo® (nivolumab), a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor approved for the treatment of multiple cancers, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma and several additional tumor types. The development program is designed to establish biosimilarity through a comprehensive analytical, non-clinical and clinical package in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR

E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com