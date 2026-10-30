Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma releases Interim Report for January-September 2026

Xbrane Biopharma AB's (publ.) ("Xbrane") Interim Report for January-September 2026, is as of today, available on the Company's website, https://xbrane.com/.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW THIRD QUARTER 2026*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 54.8 m (10.1), of which SEK 54.6 m (9.9) is attributable to product sales of Ximluci® and SEK 0.2 m (0.2) is attributable to license revenue.

• Other operating income amounted to SEK 12.6 m (-1.9).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -6.6 m (-20.7).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -13.4 m (-9.8), cor responding to 43 percent (59) of total operating costs.

• The loss for the period was SEK 11.7 m (-24.0).

• Earnings per share was SEK -0.57 SEK (-0.02).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 37.4 m (93.6).

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 118.9 m (143.3), of which SEK 118.4 m (58.6) is attributable to product sales of Ximluci® and SEK 0.5 m (84.7) is attributable to license revenue.

• Other operating income amounted to SEK 20.5 m (10.0).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -20.6 m (8.2).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -33.4 m (-59.0), corresponding to 50 percent (58) of total operating costs.

• The loss for the period was SEK 36.2 m (153.7).

• Earnings per share was SEK -1.76 SEK (0.10).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 37.4 m (93.6).

*Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

1) For more information, see page 5.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING

THE THIRD QUARTER 2026

• No significant events occurred during the quarter.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

• On October 13, Xbrane announced that patient recruitment for the pivotal clinical study of Xdivane had been completed. The study includes approximately 340 patients, and rep resents an important milestone in the development program.

• On October 27, the Company announced that it had received FDA approval for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its ranibizumab biosimilar candidate. The Company will now work together with its partners towards a rapid launch of the product in the U.S. market.

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Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR

E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Hagastaden, Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-30 08:00 CET.