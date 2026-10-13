Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces secures new consultancy engagement in Germany - the fifth sale through its partnership with Lexis & Rother

13.10.2026 08:59:55 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 48/2026: Dataproces secures new consultancy engagement in Germany - the fifth sale through its partnership with Lexis & Rother

Dataproces has entered into an agreement for a new consultancy assignment for a German municipality through its strategic partnership with Lexis & Rother. The assignment marks the fifth sale through the partnership and is another tangible result of the company's strategy to expand its presence in Germany through partnerships and smaller acquisitions that bring expertise, customer relationships and market access.

The assignment comprises a brief assessment of expected pupil numbers and the number of parallel classes required in the coming years. The analysis will support the municipality's assessment of opportunities to adjust school capacity.

The partnership with Lexis & Rother was announced in company announcement no. 10/2026 dated 9 June 2026, "Dataproces strengthens its position in Germany through a strategic partnership and acquisition of activities". As described in the announcement, Dataproces takes over the delivery of assignments within school development, childcare and capacity planning, while Lexis & Rother refers relevant consultancy and software opportunities to the company. Ulrike Lexis also contributes her specialist knowledge and many years of experience in the German municipal market.

The new assignment supports the purpose of the partnership: to translate local expertise and established relationships into tangible assignments, thereby building Dataproces' business in Germany. The consultancy work also provides insight into customer needs, which can inform the development and sale of scalable software solutions, including Dataproces' school planning solution, KØS: SkoleBlik.

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard comments:

"With the fifth sale through our partnership with Lexis & Rother, we continue to see tangible results from the collaboration. The assignments vary in size and scope, but each contributes to building our experience and customer relationships in the German market.

This is precisely the purpose of our focus on partnerships: to combine local expertise and market insight with our capabilities in data, consultancy and software. This generates revenue through concrete assignments while providing a foundation for expanding our software business in Germany as part of our growth strategy towards 2030."

The agreement does not change the company's financial guidance for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!