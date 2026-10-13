

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) on Tuesday said that it recorded estimated consolidated shipments of 1.3 million units in the third quarter of 2026, down 1 percent year-over-year. The company said that growth in Battery Electric Vehicle or BEV shipments in Enlarged Europe helped offset declines in North America and the Middle East & Africa.



The Dutch automaker said that in North America, shipments fell by approximately 47,000 units, or 12 percent, mainly due to planned summer production shutdowns affecting certain Jeep models. Shipments of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Compass each declined by around 25,000 units compared with the same period last year.



Stellantis said that in Enlarged Europe, shipments increased by approximately 54,000 units, or 10 percent, driven by higher BEV shipments from Stellantis and Leapmotor brands. In contrast, shipments in the Middle East & Africa fell by around 20,000 units, or 21 percent, mainly due to a 21,000-unit decline in Türkiye amid weaker market conditions.



In South America, shipments decreased slightly by approximately 1,000 units year-over-year. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific shipments declined by 6 percent to around 15,000 units, primarily due to lower shipments in Japan, weaker market conditions, and a comparison with higher volumes from product launches in the previous year, the company said in an official statement.



On the XETRA Exchange, 8TI.DE ended Monday's trading at 3.9670 euros.



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