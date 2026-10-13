Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2026 to be published on October 27, 2026

Vaisala Corporation

Press release

October 13, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2026 to be published on October 27, 2026

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-September 2026 on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at about 9:00 a.m. (EEST). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, starting at 1:00 p.m. (EEST). In the webcast and conference call, Vaisala's President and CEO Kai Öistämö and CFO Heli Lindfors will present the Interim Report. The presentation material will be available at vaisala.com/investors by 1:00 p.m. (EEST) the same day.

You can participate in the live webcast via the following link: https://investorcaller.com/events/vaisala/vaisala-q3-report-2026

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registering, you will receive a dial-in number, a conference ID, and a personal user ID to access the teleconference. https://investorcaller.com/events/vaisala/vaisala-q3-report-2026

A recording will be available at vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

More information

Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com