

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 12, 2026, driven by catalysts such as achieving promising clinical data or a public offering.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB)



Biogen is a biotechnology company that develops new therapies for difficult-to-treat diseases, including immunological, neurodegenerative, and neuromuscular disorders.



The company saw a 52-week high of $230.49 on Monday.



Biogen has been advancing Litifilimab, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). On Monday, 52-week results from the Phase 2/3 AMETHYST study for the drug were released, indicating a positive clearing of skin in patients of CLE.



Additionally, the company is exploring potential therapies for Alzheimer's disease, geographic atrophy, Friedrich's ataxia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis. Third quarter financial results are expected on October 28, 2026.



Retension Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTSN)



Retension Pharmaceuticals acts as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on medications to address hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.



The company's stock climbed over 7% in the intraday trade to $11.32 on Monday.



Retension debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 9, 2026, with an initial public offering (IPO) of approximately $45 million.



RTN-001 is the company's lead drug candidate and is a PDE-5 inhibitor designed to reduce blood pressure by potentiating nitric oxide signalling.



Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON)



Concentra provides occupational health services, including consumer health services and direct-to-employer care for members of the U.S. workforce.



The company saw shares reach a 52-week high of $36.94 on Monday.



Concentra's second quarter revenues grew 10% to $606 million, resulting in a profit of $67 million, as the net income grew by 45.7%. The company anticipates full year revenues in 2026 to range between $2.32 billion and $2.37 billion.



According to Concentra, the company is now operating about 415 onsite health clinics and 633 occupational health centers that serve an estimate 53,000 patients every day.



Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE)



Hinge Health provides healthcare via an automated, AI-powered care model, associated hardware, and a clinician network.



Shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.93 on Monday.



For the second quarter of this year, the company saw revenues rise 53% to $212 million. Accordingly, estimates for third quarter revenues lie between $223 million and $225 million, reflecting a potential 45% increase over the previous year.



Hinge recently announced the acquisition of Cylinder Health, a leader in gastrointestinal and digestive healthcare, for a total cash consideration of $105 million.



HealthStream Inc. (HSTM)



HealthStream provides various clinical workforce solutions through its certified Enterprise Clinical Workforce Platform (ECWP), in addition to offering platforms to manage Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ECP).



On Monday, the company saw shares rise to $32.42, a new 52-week high.



For the second quarter of this year, HealthStream earned revenues of $83.7 million, reflecting a 12.5% growth from the previous year. This resulted in a profit of $6.7 million, up 23% from the same period in 2025.



Accordingly, the company estimates that the full year of 2026 may yield revenues in the range of $327 million to $332 million.



This Day In History:



On October 12, 1850, the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania began classes as the first medical college for women in the world. Originally established as the Female Medical College and renamed in 1867, the institute was among the first to offer clinical training to students despite the overwhelming gender restrictions of the period. The college would go on to graduate some of the first female African American and Native American doctors, and certified doctors from India, China, Syria, and South America.



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