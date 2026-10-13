Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ0) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces that it has entered into the following marketing agreements:

Machai Capital Inc.

NSJ has entered into a marketing agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") pursuant to which Machai will lead the Company's marketing, advertising, and public awareness activities and deploy a comprehensive digital media marketing program including multi-platform digital campaigns, social media amplification, and targeted investor communications.

Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing.

Machai has been engaged by NSJ for a 6 month period. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Machai C$400,000 plus GST.

Machai is a premier data analytics & direct awareness firm with an established track record in the North American, European, and Asia-pacific markets focused on the metals & mining, technology and special situations sectors. Machai was granted 250,000 stock options exercisable at $0.14 and 500,000 Restricted Share Units (RSU's). Suneal Sandhu is the President of Machai and owns 975,000 shares of NSJ. Machai is arm's-length to the Company, and neither Machai nor its principal, Suneal Sandhu, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. Machai can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com or 604-375-0084 or at Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave, Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada.

Apaton Finance GmbH

NSJ has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), a capital markets communications firm based in Hannover, Germany, and active since 2005. Apaton will produce articles and other content based on the Company's publicly disclosed information and distribute it through German and English language channels.



The engagement has a term of twelve months, starting October 12, 2026. The Company will pay Apaton EUR 52,000 in cash, in four quarterly installments of EUR 13,000, plus applicable VAT. No securities of the Company form part of the compensation. Mario Hose is the Managing Director of Apaton and owns 666,667 shares of NSJ. Apaton is arm's-length to the Company, has no other relationship with the Company and neither Apaton nor its principal, Mario Hose, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein.

Apaton can be reached at Ellernstr. 34, 30175 Hannover, Germany, E-Mail office@apaton.com, Phone +49 511 6768731 and www.apaton.com.

Independent Trading Group

NSJ has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ0)

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power. The project is 59 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

WWW.NSJANTIMONYCORP.CA

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