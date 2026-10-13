Financial Services Trial Converts to Commercial Agreement as E-Commerce Company Begins SearchIQ and ClickRadar Trial

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising, today announced two customer developments across the financial services and e-commerce sectors. A Canadian financial services company has transitioned from its initial trial into commercial services under an agreement signed on August 27, 2026, while a U.S.-based e-commerce company has commenced a trial of BrandPilot's SearchIQ and ClickRadar technologies.

Canadian Financial Services Commercial Agreement

Following the completion of its initial one-month trial, the Canadian financial services company has transitioned to commercial services under its previously announced agreement with BrandPilot, signed on August 27, 2026. Under the agreement, BrandPilot will continue applying its advertising optimization technology across select digital campaigns to identify economically inefficient advertising spend and improve campaign performance.

BrandPilot receives performance-based compensation ranging from 10% to 25% of reclaimed advertising spend, depending on monthly recovery amounts. The agreement continues following the trial period unless terminated, with either party able to terminate upon 30 days' written notice. Revenue generated will depend on the advertising efficiencies achieved.

E-Commerce Company Begins Multi-Product Trial

Separately, a U.S.-based e-commerce company has commenced an active trial of BrandPilot's SearchIQ and ClickRadar technologies. The program represents the first live customer application of SearchIQ and will assess two complementary areas of digital marketing performance:

SearchIQ: Measures brand visibility, competitive positioning, and representation across generative AI search and answer platforms.

ClickRadar: Analyzes website traffic to identify invalid, automated, and non-human activity that may affect marketing performance and data integrity.

During the trial, BrandPilot will analyze AI search visibility, competitive positioning, traffic quality, and other relevant performance signals to identify opportunities to improve marketing effectiveness and support more informed advertising decisions.

"Both announcements reflect how we're expanding the application of our technology across different areas of digital marketing," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Converting a successful trial into a commercial agreement demonstrates the value of our performance-based approach, while introducing SearchIQ and ClickRadar to another customer allows us to address additional challenges around traffic quality and AI-driven search visibility."

The Company notes that the e-commerce program remains at an early trial stage, with no material commercial agreement announced and potential financial impact not yet determinable. These developments reflect BrandPilot's continued efforts to expand adoption of its advertising optimization and intelligence technologies across multiple industries.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which provides forensic traffic analysis designed to identify invalid and non-human traffic and support recovery efforts associated with inefficient advertising activity; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including statements regarding the continuation and potential expansion of services under the Canadian financial services Master Services Agreement, the functionality and potential adoption of SearchIQ and ClickRadar, the outcome of the e-commerce customer trial, and the Company's strategy of expanding adoption of its performance-based advertising and intelligence solutions, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the continued participation of existing customers; variability in advertising spend and amounts recovered; the outcome of customer trials; the effectiveness of the Company's technologies in live advertising environments; customer adoption of SearchIQ and ClickRadar changes in digital advertising and generative AI platforms; competitive developments; and the Company's ability to execute its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although management believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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