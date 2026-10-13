LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Receives Additional $6.3 Million Follow-On Optical Assembly Order from Leading C-UAS & Defense Systems Supplier

Order brings total awards from the customer to more than $19 million since July 1 - double the customer's total for all of fiscal 2026 - supporting counter-UAS systems, one of the fastest-growing areas of defense demand

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced it has received an additional $6.3 million follow-on purchase order from a leading C-UAS and defense systems supplier for optical assemblies. The order follows the $13 million in follow-on purchase orders from the same customer that LightPath announced on July 22, 2026, bringing total awards from the customer to more than $19 million since July 1 - double the customer's total orders for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. Under the order, LightPath will continue to provide optical assembly work for the customer's counter-UAS systems.

The order supports one of the fastest-growing areas of the defense market, as the proliferation of unmanned aerial threats drives urgent demand for counter-UAS capabilities among the U.S. military and its allies. The award also reflects the strength of LightPath's optical assemblies business, one of the Company's three pillars of growth, and its differentiated in-house assembly capabilities serving mission-critical defense applications.

LightPath Chief Executive Officer Sam Rubin said: "When we announced $13 million in orders from this customer in July, we noted that the multi-year program was expected to continue to grow, and this follow-on order is a clear demonstration of that. Supplying the optical assemblies inside the counter-UAS systems of one of the defense sector's most innovative companies is a role we take great pride in. With drones changing the nature of modern warfare, the need for effective counter-drone solutions continues to grow at a rapid pace. Repeat business of this scale speaks to the depth of our assembly capabilities and our growing importance to leading defense technology customers that require high-performance products sourced through secure, domestic supply chains."

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials - sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire and Latvia. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the anticipated delivery of products under the order; (ii) expected growth in demand for counter-UAS systems, the expected continued growth of the customer's program and the Company's role in supporting that demand; (iii) our increasing pipeline of meaningful orders and our momentum in defense and commercial markets; and (iv) expectations regarding future growth, revenue and gross margins. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability of the customer to modify, delay or cancel orders, and the timing and size of any future orders; the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions and conflicts; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

LPTH@mzgroup.us

+1 (949) 259-4987

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lightpath-technologies-receives-additional-6.3-million-follow-on-1236246