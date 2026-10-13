Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Reports Record Single-Day Direct-to-Consumer Sales in the United States Above $92,000, with $902,000 in Sales Over the Past 30 Days

Record day: U.S. direct-to-consumer sales exceeded $92,000 on October 11, 2026, the highest single day to date

$902,000 in 30 days: approximately $30,000 in average daily sales over the trailing 30-day period

Accelerating: average daily sales of more than $60,000 over the past 10 days, double the 30-day average

Approaching U.S. target: the 10-day pace, if sustained, corresponds to approximately $21.9 million annualized, nearing the over $23 million in annual U.S. revenue the Company previously projected within 12 to 18 months

Platform to scale: the Company is evaluating extending the model to additional brands and markets

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its United States direct-to-consumer sales reached a record of more than $92,000 in a single day on October 11, 2026. Sales over the past 30 days totaled $902,000, while average daily sales over the past 10 days exceeded $60,000, double the 30-day average.

United States Direct-to-Consumer Sales

The figures cover sales through the Company's own branded online stores in the United States, including the 18 Series nutraceuticals, the NOOR brand and skincare products, sold both as individual purchases and through subscriptions.

Over the trailing 30 days, sales totaled $902,000, or approximately $30,000 per day. As brand awareness has continued to build, supported by targeted marketing, the pace has accelerated: average daily sales over the past 10 days have doubled to more than $60,000. Sustained over a full year, that rate would correspond to approximately $21.9 million in annualized sales. On October 11, 2026, daily sales reached a new high of more than $92,000.

As previously reported, the Company has projected annual revenue of over $23 million for its United States products within the next 12 to 18 months. The current 10-day pace already approaches that level.

A Direct Relationship with the Consumer

The Company believes that selling directly to consumers carries attractive margins and provides a direct relationship with the end customer, together with visibility over purchasing behavior that can inform product development and marketing across the wider portfolio. The channel also gives the Company greater control over pricing, presentation and the customer experience.

The United States has been the starting point for this model. Cosmos Health is evaluating opportunities to extend it over time, both to additional brands within its portfolio and to further markets.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our United States business is accelerating. We did $902,000 in sales over the past 30 days, our daily average has doubled to more than $60,000 over the last 10 days, and on October 11 we set a new record of more than $92,000 in a single day.

"We are reaching consumers directly, learning what they buy and what brings them back. At the current pace, we are already approaching the over $23 million annual target we set for the United States, and we intend to keep building on this momentum.

"The United States is proving to be a strong testing ground. What we learn here, which products convert, how customers behave and what drives repeat purchases, should apply to other brands we bring onto the platform, and we are evaluating how best to extend it to other brands in our portfolio and to further markets."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-reports-record-single-day-direct-to-consumer-sales-in-t-1236251