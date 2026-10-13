BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical to Exhibit at SAWC Fall 2026 in Las Vegas

Clyra and national launch partner Advanced Solution will feature ViaCLYR, the copper-iodine wound irrigation solution, at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care, October 15-18

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator, today announced that its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. will exhibit at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2026, October 15-18 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clyra will be at Booth 330 and its national launch partner, Advanced Solution, at Booth 218. At both booths, clinicians can learn about ViaCLYR, Clyra's FDA 510(k)-cleared wound irrigation solution.

ViaCLYR is built on Clyra's proprietary copper-iodine complex technology. Copper and iodine each have long histories in wound care; Clyra's contribution is a stable complex of the two, formulated to be tissue safe and long acting as a preservative in solution. The result is a clear, odorless solution with a gentle, unobtrusive profile at the bedside. It is cleared for cleansing, irrigating, moistening, and debriding to remove debris from acute and chronic wounds, including first- and second-degree burns.

Copper is also the theme of Clyra's presence at the show. Attendees who visit both booths will receive a copper bracelet from each, a nod to the element at the center of the technology.

"SAWC is where the wound care community gathers, and it is the right place for clinicians to see ViaCLYR for themselves and talk with the people who sell it every day," said Steve Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Clyra Medical. "Our focus this year has been getting the product into the hands of wound care professionals through Advanced Solution, and this symposium is part of that work."

"Clinicians are the ones who establish the standard of care, and they do it by evaluating what works in their own practices," said Dennis P. Calvert, Chairman of Clyra Medical and President and CEO of BioLargo. "Clyra's job is delivering well-designed products to them and let the evidence accumulate, which is underway and expanding."

SAWC Fall 2026 is presented by HMP Global and brings together physicians, nurses, podiatrists, researchers, and other wound care professionals for clinical education and exhibits. For more information about Clyra Medical and ViaCLYR, visit www.clyramedical.com.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a partially-owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focuses on infection control and advanced wound care. The company develops and commercializes wound care solutions based on its proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Technology. Clyra's product portfolio features an FDA-cleared medical device that leverages this patented technology. The company continues to advance its research and development efforts exploring expanded indications for its unique formulations and their synergistic applications with complementary wound care dressings and mechanical devices. Through strategic partnerships with leading distribution and marketing organizations, Clyra works to ensure its innovative products reach healthcare providers and patients who need them most.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Email: Info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-subsidiary-clyra-medical-to-exhibit-at-sawc-fall-2026-in-las-vegas-1236260