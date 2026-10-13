Newport Gold Inc.: Auto Metal Direct Becomes Official Restoration Parts Partner of NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Supporting The Brett Boyer Foundation

Restoring American Heritage: Auto Metal Direct Helps Bring Project REBORN Back to Life

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Auto Metal Direct (AMD) has become the official restoration parts partner of Project REBORN-001. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Auto Metal Direct has generously supported the project by donating a comprehensive suite of high-quality restoration components essential to bringing the 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab back to life.

Project REBORN-001, a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually, presented by NFI Empire.

A test fit of the Auto Metal Direct hood and core support on the Project REBORN-001 K30 in the NFI Empire shop.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Auto Metal Direct (AMD) has donated a wide range of precision-engineered restoration parts, including inner rear wheel wells, bed cross sills, chrome bumpers with brackets, grille moldings, front door sill plates, roof drip rail moldings, door hinges, radiator support components, front fenders, inner fenders, bedside panels, and both inner and outer rocker panels. The contribution also includes a complete clear glass kit, sequential LED tail lamps, a premium OE-style grille, a complete tailgate assembly with Chevrolet emblems, a 20-piece weatherstrip kit, and a 363-piece master body hardware kit. These components provide the high-quality restoration parts and finishing details needed to restore the truck's classic exterior while supporting the project's dual mission of craftsmanship and charitable impact. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances toward its live auction.

A trailer loaded with the Auto Metal Direct restoration parts donated to Project REBORN-001.

NFI Empire team members Dave (left) and Scott (right) unbox an Auto Metal Direct steel hood for Project REBORN-001.

"Project REBORN represents exactly what this industry is about, preserving automotive history, bringing people together, and using these vehicles to make a difference. AMD is proud to support the build and The Brett Boyer Foundation by helping provide the restoration parts needed to bring this project back to life," said Jason Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Development, Auto Metal Direct.

"Partnering with Auto Metal Direct on Project Reborn brings authentic, high-quality restoration components that honor the heritage of this iconic truck while advancing a cause far greater than the vehicle itself," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Auto Metal Direct

Auto Metal Direct (AMD) is a premier manufacturer of high-quality restoration parts for classic American cars and trucks. Known for its precision-engineered products, AMD offers a wide range of components, including body panels, trim, glass, weather-stripping, and more, engineered to deliver OE-style fit, finish, and appearance. With a commitment to authenticity and durability, AMD ensures that enthusiasts and professionals alike can restore their vehicles to their former glory with confidence. Learn more at AutoMetalDirect.com.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

NFI Empire, NWPG (Newport Gold Inc.)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/auto-metal-direct-becomes-official-restoration-parts-partner-of-nfi-empires-proje-1236302