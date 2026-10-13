Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG) (OTC Pink: EWGFF) (FSE: 6BC0) ("Eat Well" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 9, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each matter is described in detail in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated August 27, 2026 (the "Circular"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.eatwellgroup.com/agm.

A total of 15,454,670 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 8.65% of the outstanding Common Shares.

At the Meeting, shareholders:

(a) elected Daniel Brody, Patrick Dunn, Desmond Balakrishnan and Nick Grafton as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed;

(b) appointed CM3 Advisory, Certified Public Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors; and

(c) passed an ordinary resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023, together with the auditor's report thereon, were also placed before the Meeting.

The Omnibus Plan was adopted by the board of directors on August 12, 2026 and replaces the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and 10% rolling restricted share unit plan. Under the Omnibus Plan, the number of common shares issuable under options may not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares at the date of grant, and the number issuable under restricted stock and restricted share unit awards may not exceed a further 10%, for a combined maximum of 20%. Awards previously granted under the prior plans are now governed by the Omnibus Plan. A full summary of the Omnibus Plan is set out in the Circular.

About Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian agricultural and food infrastructure company. The Company operates pulse processing facilities in Saskatchewan and Montana serving food ingredient and consumer markets across North America and internationally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "plans" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the implementation and operation of the Omnibus Plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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