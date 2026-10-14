DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6550 GBP2.2400 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6300 GBP2.2250 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6433 GBP2.2334 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,434,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,141 2.6550 XDUB 08:26:52 00031037290TRDU0 3,863 2.6550 XDUB 08:32:03 00031037322TRDU0 3,966 2.6450 XDUB 09:12:57 00031037518TRDU0 189 2.6450 XDUB 09:57:04 00031037686TRDU0 1,718 2.6450 XDUB 09:57:04 00031037687TRDU0 3,964 2.6400 XDUB 10:07:59 00031037706TRDU0 1,431 2.6500 XDUB 10:59:29 00031038565TRDU0 837 2.6500 XDUB 10:59:29 00031038566TRDU0 2,067 2.6400 XDUB 11:17:43 00031038619TRDU0 109 2.6450 XDUB 11:49:47 00031038661TRDU0 1,891 2.6450 XDUB 11:49:47 00031038662TRDU0 2,132 2.6450 XDUB 12:14:05 00031038725TRDU0 2,195 2.6450 XDUB 12:27:23 00031038793TRDU0 2,110 2.6450 XDUB 13:00:14 00031038877TRDU0 1,847 2.6450 XDUB 13:27:42 00031038928TRDU0 2,258 2.6450 XDUB 13:35:45 00031038936TRDU0 2,213 2.6450 XDUB 13:53:35 00031038971TRDU0 2,308 2.6400 XDUB 14:09:36 00031039001TRDU0 1,907 2.6350 XDUB 14:31:24 00031039098TRDU0 6,458 2.6350 XDUB 14:31:24 00031039099TRDU0 1,972 2.6400 XDUB 14:56:15 00031039199TRDU0 1,920 2.6350 XDUB 15:06:00 00031039234TRDU0 1,992 2.6300 XDUB 15:06:11 00031039238TRDU0 2,039 2.6350 XDUB 15:28:05 00031039299TRDU0 1,947 2.6400 XDUB 15:37:30 00031039329TRDU0 1,936 2.6400 XDUB 15:49:18 00031039434TRDU0 2,209 2.6400 XDUB 15:49:18 00031039435TRDU0 1,375 2.6450 XDUB 16:03:34 00031039547TRDU0 604 2.6450 XDUB 16:03:34 00031039548TRDU0 2,135 2.6450 XDUB 16:11:21 00031039665TRDU0 1,983 2.6500 XDUB 16:18:17 00031039723TRDU0 2,214 2.6500 XDUB 16:22:07 00031039760TRDU0 2,070 2.6550 XDUB 16:26:13 00031039799TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,955 2.2400 XLON 08:10:31 00031036986TRDU0 1,685 2.2400 XLON 09:06:14 00031037472TRDU0 1,821 2.2350 XLON 09:47:03 00031037656TRDU0 1,732 2.2300 XLON 11:35:03 00031038651TRDU0 1,708 2.2300 XLON 11:35:03 00031038652TRDU0 1,852 2.2350 XLON 12:14:05 00031038724TRDU0 1,712 2.2300 XLON 13:08:48 00031038904TRDU0 1,697 2.2300 XLON 14:08:35 00031038998TRDU0 1,727 2.2300 XLON 14:08:35 00031038999TRDU0 3,640 2.2350 XLON 14:46:54 00031039144TRDU0 1,751 2.2350 XLON 14:46:54 00031039145TRDU0 1,693 2.2250 XLON 15:06:00 00031039235TRDU0 3,556 2.2300 XLON 15:49:27 00031039436TRDU0 587 2.2400 XLON 16:23:17 00031039770TRDU0 1,328 2.2400 XLON 16:23:17 00031039771TRDU0 414 2.2400 XLON 16:23:17 00031039772TRDU0 1,142 2.2350 XLON 16:28:26 00031039810TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 446248 EQS News ID: 2415218 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 14, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)