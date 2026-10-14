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WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 09:10
23,360 Euro
-0,43 % -0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,22023,26009:55
23,22023,26009:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in September

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.10.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 4.8% in September, or by 4.3% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in September, in total by 4.8%. Sales grew in all three divisions. Sales for the grocery trade division increased by 2.2%. Sales for the building and technical trade division increased by 5.3% in comparable terms, and growth was particularly strong in technical trade, where it totalled 8.7%. In car trade, sales grew in new and used cars and in services. Car trade sales increased by 12.3%," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €557.5 million in September, up by 2.2%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 1.8%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales increased by 0.5%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €515.3 million in September, up by 6.5%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 5.3%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 2.5% in comparable terms. Sales in technical trade increased by 8.7% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 7.1% in Finland, 4.5% in Norway, 2.6% in Denmark and 11.6% in Poland. Sales in Sweden were at last year's level.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €128.1 million in September, representing an increase of 9.9%. Car trade sales grew by 12.3%; sales increased in new cars, used cars and services. Sports trade sales decreased by 3.5%.

Kesko Group sales in September 2026 totalled €1,198.4 million, representing an increase of 4.8%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in September 2026:

September 2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total454.4+2.6+2.6
Kespro103.1+0.5+0.5
Grocery trade, total557.5+2.2+2.2
Building and home improvement trade263.9+3.9+2.5
Technical trade260.2+9.6+8.7
Building and technical trade, total515.3+6.5+5.3
Car trade111.1+12.3+12.3
Sports trade16.9-3.5-3.5
Car trade, total128.1+9.9+9.9
Common functions and eliminations-2.5
Grand total1,198.4+4.8+4.3
Finland, total888.5+4.4+4.4
Other countries, total309.9+6.1+4.1
Grand total1,198.4+4.8+4.3

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in July-September 2026:

1.7.-30.9.2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total1,410.8+3.7+3.7
Kespro311.3-0.8-0.8
Grocery trade, total1,722.1+2.8+2.8
Building and home improvement trade711.1+4.8+3.2
Technical trade687.8+11.6+10.7
Building and technical trade, total1,375.3+7.9+6.6
Car trade342.4+9.5+9.5
Sports trade45.8+0.7+0.7
Car trade, total388.2+8.3+8.3
Common functions and eliminations-7.7
Grand total3,477.8+5.3+4.8
Finland, total2,670.9+4.5+4.5
Other countries, total806.9+8.2+5.9
Grand total3,477.8+5.3+4.8

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-September 2026:

1.1.-30.9.2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total4,065.0+3.6+3.6
Kespro892.0-0.5-0.5
Grocery trade, total4,957.0+2.9+2.9
Building and home improvement trade2,152.2+11.4+4.4
Technical trade1,939.9+11.1+10.4
Building and technical trade, total4,024.8+11.1+7.0
Car trade952.3+5.3+5.3
Sports trade128.1+2.3+2.3
Car trade, total1,080.2+4.9+4.9
Common functions and eliminations-22.3
Grand total10,039.7+6.2+4.6
Finland, total7,691.8+4.1+4.1
Other countries, total2,347.8+13.7+6.6
Grand total10,039.7+6.2+4.6

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in September 2026 compared to September 2025

SeptemberJuly-SeptemberJanuary-September
Grocery trade000
Kespro000
Building and technical trade, Finland000
Building and technical trade, Sweden00+1
Building and technical trade, Norway000
Building and technical trade, Denmark000
Building and technical trade, Poland0+1+1
Car trade service business000

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.


Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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