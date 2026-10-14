Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in September

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.10.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 4.8% in September, or by 4.3% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in September, in total by 4.8%. Sales grew in all three divisions. Sales for the grocery trade division increased by 2.2%. Sales for the building and technical trade division increased by 5.3% in comparable terms, and growth was particularly strong in technical trade, where it totalled 8.7%. In car trade, sales grew in new and used cars and in services. Car trade sales increased by 12.3%," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.



Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €557.5 million in September, up by 2.2%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 1.8%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales increased by 0.5%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €515.3 million in September, up by 6.5%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 5.3%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 2.5% in comparable terms. Sales in technical trade increased by 8.7% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 7.1% in Finland, 4.5% in Norway, 2.6% in Denmark and 11.6% in Poland. Sales in Sweden were at last year's level.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €128.1 million in September, representing an increase of 9.9%. Car trade sales grew by 12.3%; sales increased in new cars, used cars and services. Sports trade sales decreased by 3.5%.

Kesko Group sales in September 2026 totalled €1,198.4 million, representing an increase of 4.8%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in September 2026:

September 2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 454.4 +2.6 +2.6 Kespro 103.1 +0.5 +0.5 Grocery trade, total 557.5 +2.2 +2.2 Building and home improvement trade 263.9 +3.9 +2.5 Technical trade 260.2 +9.6 +8.7 Building and technical trade, total 515.3 +6.5 +5.3 Car trade 111.1 +12.3 +12.3 Sports trade 16.9 -3.5 -3.5 Car trade, total 128.1 +9.9 +9.9 Common functions and eliminations -2.5 Grand total 1,198.4 +4.8 +4.3 Finland, total 888.5 +4.4 +4.4 Other countries, total 309.9 +6.1 +4.1 Grand total 1,198.4 +4.8 +4.3

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in July-September 2026:

1.7.-30.9.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 1,410.8 +3.7 +3.7 Kespro 311.3 -0.8 -0.8 Grocery trade, total 1,722.1 +2.8 +2.8 Building and home improvement trade 711.1 +4.8 +3.2 Technical trade 687.8 +11.6 +10.7 Building and technical trade, total 1,375.3 +7.9 +6.6 Car trade 342.4 +9.5 +9.5 Sports trade 45.8 +0.7 +0.7 Car trade, total 388.2 +8.3 +8.3 Common functions and eliminations -7.7 Grand total 3,477.8 +5.3 +4.8 Finland, total 2,670.9 +4.5 +4.5 Other countries, total 806.9 +8.2 +5.9 Grand total 3,477.8 +5.3 +4.8

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-September 2026:

1.1.-30.9.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 4,065.0 +3.6 +3.6 Kespro 892.0 -0.5 -0.5 Grocery trade, total 4,957.0 +2.9 +2.9 Building and home improvement trade 2,152.2 +11.4 +4.4 Technical trade 1,939.9 +11.1 +10.4 Building and technical trade, total 4,024.8 +11.1 +7.0 Car trade 952.3 +5.3 +5.3 Sports trade 128.1 +2.3 +2.3 Car trade, total 1,080.2 +4.9 +4.9 Common functions and eliminations -22.3 Grand total 10,039.7 +6.2 +4.6 Finland, total 7,691.8 +4.1 +4.1 Other countries, total 2,347.8 +13.7 +6.6 Grand total 10,039.7 +6.2 +4.6

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in September 2026 compared to September 2025

September July-September January-September Grocery trade 0 0 0 Kespro 0 0 0 Building and technical trade, Finland 0 0 0 Building and technical trade, Sweden 0 0 +1 Building and technical trade, Norway 0 0 0 Building and technical trade, Denmark 0 0 0 Building and technical trade, Poland 0 +1 +1 Car trade service business 0 0 0

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



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