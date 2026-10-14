Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim and Brainlab Advance Neuroscience Capabilities in Portugal with Installation at Hospital da Luz Lisboa

Press Release, Helsinki, 14 October 2026 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim and Brainlab Advance Neuroscience Capabilities in Portugal with Installation at Hospital da Luz Lisboa

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or the "Company") announces that Hospital da Luz Lisboa, one of Portugal's leading private hospitals, has implemented a Nexstim navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) system for functional brain mapping and neuromodulation applications. The installation was completed in collaboration with Brainlab, partner of Nexstim in the field of neurosurgical planning and navigation.

The system will support pre-procedural functional brain mapping for patients undergoing neurosurgery. The platform will also be used across additional clinical specialties, including neurology, psychiatry, and physical and rehabilitation medicine.

Hospital da Luz Lisboa combines the Nexstim system with the Brainlab neuronavigation platform already in use at the hospital, supporting advanced surgical planning and helping clinicians preserve important neurological functions during treatment of lesions located in eloquent brain areas.

This installation marks an important step in expanding Nexstim's presence in Portugal. The system provides access to Nexstim's proprietary navigated TMS technology, designed to enable accurate and reproducible targeting for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Domingos Coiteiro, Head of Neurosurgery at Hospital da Luz Lisboa, comments:

"Innovation is part of Hospital da Luz's DNA. The introduction of this technology represents another step in our strategy to develop a center of excellence in Neurosciences, providing patients with solutions that support more informed clinical decisions, safer surgeries and increasingly personalized therapeutic approaches. At the same time, this investment strengthens our ability to offer differentiated care and to sustainably incorporate innovation into clinical practice, while enabling valuable applications in the treatment of other serious conditions in fields such as psychiatry and physical and rehabilitation medicine."

Tobias Beetz, Director Sales Iberica at Brainlab, comments:

"We are delighted to partner with Hospital da Luz on the introduction of the first Nexstim NBS System 6 in Portugal. This installation brings the latest generation of navigated TMS to mainland Portugal, supporting innovation in neurosurgery, psychiatry, rehabilitation and neurological research. Access to navigated TMS technology can empower clinicians, help improve treatment planning, enhance patient care and support the delivery of highly accurate and reproducible neuromodulation therapies."

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments:

"Great to see our partner Brainlab supporting neurosurgery centers across the world by adding nTMS as part of the neurosurgical workflow. This seamless integration of nTMS data into their comprehensive suite of planning tools can truly make a difference. We are proud to see our cooperation aid clinicians in making better-informed treatment decisions and support neurosurgical procedures for patients in Portugal."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Hospital da Luz Lisboa

Hospital da Luz Lisboa is one of Portugal's leading private hospitals and part of the network operated by Luz Saúde. Located in Lisbon, the hospital provides a comprehensive range of medical and surgical specialties and is recognized for its investment in advanced healthcare technologies, clinical excellence, research, and innovation. Through a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, Hospital da Luz Lisboa aims to deliver high-quality, personalized healthcare services to patients in Portugal.

About Brainlab AG

At Brainlab, we digitize medical workflows, from diagnosis to therapy, to offer clinicians and patients better treatment possibilities. Our innovative digital ecosystem forms the basis for modern healthcare technology in 4,000 hospitals in countries. At the forefront of health technology for over 36 years, Munich-based Brainlab employs around 2100 people with expertise across the entire healthcare value chain in 23 locations worldwide.More about Brainlab on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult and adolescent patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In Europe, the NBS System 6 is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression, chronic neuropathic pain as well as post-operative rehabilitation of motor deficits of the upper limb.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com.