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MS

WKN: 931444 | ISIN: SE0000526626 | Ticker-Symbol: W98
Stuttgart
14.10.26 | 10:47
7,520 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,05011:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 11:00 Uhr
159 Leser
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Micro Systemation AB: MSAB (Micro Systemation AB, publ) provides preliminary update for the third quarter of 2026 - operating profit (EBIT) exceeds expectations

Based on preliminary figures, MSAB estimates that operating profit (EBIT) for the third quarter will amount to SEK 72,0 (45,8) million, which corresponds to an increase of 57,2 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue is expected to amount to SEK 175.0 million (SEK 146.6 million), representing a 19.4 percent increase compared with the third quarter of the previous year.

"The consistent execution of our strategy, combined with the scalability of our business model, is driving both revenue growth and strong profitability. We remain confident in our long-term direction, while acknowledging that regional market conditions and public sector investment cycles may impact performance in individual quarters" says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB.

The company maintains previously communicated long-term financial targets.

The interim report for the period July-September 2026 will be published on 23rd October 2026.

Contacts
Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com
Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

About Us
MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data from mobile devices. A European company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MSAB B), MSAB has public ownership and established governance. For decades, MSAB has been a trusted partner to law enforcement, military and government agencies worldwide. Developed in Sweden, its solutions are used exclusively by public-sector organizations and forensic laboratories. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries through its own sales offices and a global network of distributors. www.msab.com

This information is information that Micro Systemation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-14 11:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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