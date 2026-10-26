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MS

WKN: 931444 | ISIN: SE0000526626 | Ticker-Symbol: W98
Stuttgart
26.10.26 | 13:17
10,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,25010,35013:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Micro Systemation AB: MSAB announces change in executive management

MSAB today announces that Anders Jonson will leave his position as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at MSAB.

"We would like to thank Anders for his contributions to MSAB and wish him all the best for the future," says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB.

The recruitment of a new Chief Technology Officer has begun. MSAB's technology and product development activities continue as planned.

Contacts
Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com
Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

About Us
MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data from mobile devices. A European company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MSAB B), MSAB has public ownership and established governance. For decades, MSAB has been a trusted partner to law enforcement, military and government agencies worldwide. Developed in Sweden, its solutions are used exclusively by public-sector organizations and forensic laboratories. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries through its own sales offices and a global network of distributors. www.msab.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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