Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals projects, announces that further to its news release dated September 23, 2026, it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an 80% interest in and to certain mineral claims located in Lemhi County, Idaho, from the Vendor, which claims are collectively known as the Bobcat Project (the "Property"). The Acquisition was completed through the Company's new incorporated wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary, Critical Copper Nevada Corp. The balance of the interest in the Property is owned by Kluane Capital FZCO and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, each of which has a 10% carried interest in the Property until Clarity obtains a positive pre-feasibility study concluding that the development of the Property is technically feasible and economically viable, after which the parties intend to form a joint venture to develop the Property.

Project Highlights:

Historic mapping indicates a large alteration footprint indicative of a porphyry system.

Historic drill results including 100.13m containing 0.36% Copper from 74.83m in DDH BC-1. Including 32.01m of 0.57% Copper from 134.11m. 1

Lang Mine Patent claim 1930s underground gold producer (~5,000 oz reported) on a north-south shear on Napoleon Ridge, with a 6m chip sample in the crosscut returned 1.55g/t Au; the structure is untested at depth. 2 20.66 acres small internal block demonstrative of the overarching system.







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Pursuant to the Agreement, Clarity issued to the Vendor 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") with a deemed price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until October 13, 2031.

The Shares, Warrants and the Shares to be issued on exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition.

About the Bobcat Project

Located 20km north of Salmon, Idaho, centrally located near the northern border with Montana, the Property comprises 50 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 418.63 hectares in Lemhi County, Idaho, within the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Property hosts a copper porphyry system associated with an Eocene intrusive complex. To date, two mineralized centres have been identified, across a district-scale alteration footprint. Historic exploration by Cominco American, Corona and BHP between 1977 and the mid-1990s included geological mapping, soil and rock geochemistry, induced polarization surveying and diamond drilling, which confirmed copper mineralization at surface and at depth, including a potential zone of supergene chalcocite enrichment. Surface sampling completed in 2019 confirmed widespread porphyry-style alteration and copper mineralization across the Property. Portions of the system, including copper mineralization exposed on the western flank of Napoleon Ridge, remain untested by drilling.

Highlights of historic work includes drilling conducted by Cominco American Incorporated between 1977 and 1981 tested the Bobcat Gulch porphyry system with five widely spaced diamond drill holes totaling approximately 6,549 feet (1,996 m). Reported results include 100.13m of 0.36% copper from 74.83m, including 32.01m of 0.57% copper from 134.11m, in hole BC-1; as well as 44.20m grading 0.27% copper in hole BC-2 starting from 60.35m; and 2.44m of 1.02% copper within chalcocite mineralization in hole BC-5. The chalcocite is interpreted to represent a supergene enrichment blanket.3

Additional work conducted on the Property includes soil and rock sampling, ground IP and EM surveys and drilling was completed on the Property by subsequent operators through the mid1990s. The Property surrounds the Lang Mine, which is a small, 20.66 acres, patented lode claim over the historic underground operation on the east side of Napoleon Ridge. Developed in the 1930s with a 30m crosscut and a 180m drift and several stope levels on a north-south trend and westerly dipping bedding-plane shear; reported production approximately 5,000 oz gold.4

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and a Fellow of both the Society of Economic Geologists and Geological Society of London.

About Clarity Metals Corp.

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company's flagship asset is the Fecteau Gold Project, covering approximately 5,247.47 hectares in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, situated proximal to Gold Fields' Windfall Project (acquired from Osisko Mining Inc.) and Bonterra Resources' projects. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects, please visit www.claritymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Timothy Ko"

Timothy Ko

Chief Executive Officer

The historic drill results disclosed above are derived from historical documentation prepared by prior operators. The Qualified Person has not independently verified the sampling, analytical or security procedures used, and the Company has not been able to review the original assay certificates or verify the drill hole collar locations, downhole surveys or core recovery. Reported intervals represent drilled core lengths; true widths are not known. The Company considers the historic drill results to be relevant in guiding future exploration but cautions that they should not be relied upon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, Clarity's ability to obtain a positive pre-feasibility study and proceed with a joint venture of the Property. Although Clarity believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, Clarity can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Clarity has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for Clarity to carry out their planned future activities, including exploration on the Property in an effort to obtain a pre-feasibility study, and the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of Clarity, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Clarity's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by Clarity with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under Clarity's SEDAR+ profile. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine, the Middle East, Iran and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact Clarity's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Clarity will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Clarity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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1 Bunning and Burnet, 1981 Copper-Moolybdenum Mineralization in the Bobcat Gulch Porphyry System Lemhi County, Idaho and the original drill logs

2 Tregaskis, 1989 Bobcat Project, Lemhi CO, Idaho. Year End Summary: vol. 1

3 Bunning and Burnet, 1981 Copper-Moolybdenum Mineralization in the Bobcat Gulch Porphyry System Lemhi County, Idaho and the original drill logs

4 Tregaskis, 1989 Bobcat Project, Lemhi CO, Idaho. Year End Summary: vol. 1

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