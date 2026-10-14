Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation") will release its third quarter 2026 results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The DLC Group is one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals, with a national network of over 8,800 agents. The Corporation also owns Velocity and Filogix, fintech mortgage connectivity products that provide integrated end-to-end operating platforms designed to automate and streamline the entire mortgage application, approval, underwriting and funding process.

Third Quarter 2026 Webcast and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Conference Call Number: Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871; International: 1-647-932-3411 Conference ID: 6843841 Webcast: Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/15190

A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLC Group's website at www.dlcg.ca.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its four main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc., Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. and Filogix Mortgage Technology Corporation, and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,800 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

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