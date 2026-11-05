Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) (the "DLC Group" or the "Corporation") today announced financial results for the three ("Q3 2026") and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The DLC Group is one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals, with a national network of over 8,800 agents. The Corporation also owns Velocity and Filogix, fintech mortgage connectivity products that provide integrated end-to-end operating platforms designed to automate and streamline the entire mortgage application, approval, underwriting and funding process.

Financial Highlights for Q3 2026:

Funded mortgage volumes of $23.3 billion in Q3 2026 decreased 1% compared to Q3 2025.

Revenue increased 14% year over year to $30.0 million, reflecting the contribution of $3.9 million of revenue from Filogix and continued growth in Newton (Velocity) revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $17.8 million in Q3 2026 compared to $14.2 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 59%, compared to 54% in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA includes a loss from the Corporation's equity-accounted investment in Heartwood of $0.1 million for Q3 2026 and $0.3 million for Q3 2025.

Net income of $8.8 million in Q3 2026, decreased slightly compared to $9.0 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per common share in Q3 2026 were $9.8 million and $0.13, respectively, compared to $9.0 million and $0.11 in Q3 2025.

The Corporation completed the acquisition of Filogix on July 31, 2026, strengthening its technology ecosystem and adding a leading Canadian mortgage connectivity platform. Filogix contributed $3.9 million of revenue and $1.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.

A quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share was paid on September 15, 2026, a 25% increase compared to prior year.

"We delivered strong third quarter results, increasing Adjusted EBITDA by 26% and expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins to 59%, despite a challenging Canadian housing market and significant macro uncertainty with global events," said Gary Mauris, Co-Founder and CEO of the DLC Group. "While broker recruiting and retention have always been core priorities for the DLC Group we have concluded that we can do more to train our mortgage professionals to help them build larger, more productive businesses. During the quarter, we announced a new network training and accountability program called Launch-Momentum-Scale or LMS. LMS is a 12-month program designed to support brokers at every stage of their career, from completing their first files to building large scalable businesses. LMS, alongside initiatives such as Gold Rush and Goal Getter, are expected to strengthen broker productivity, retention, and long-term growth."

"During the quarter, we also successfully completed the acquisition of Filogix, one of Canada's leading mortgage connectivity platforms. With integration continuing, we are building on Filogix's strong customer relationships, market positioning, and operational expertise that have made it an industry leader. Filogix enhances our connectivity across the mortgage value chain, and provides an additional platform for long-term growth and value creation. Supported by our strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation strategy, and cash flow generation, we are well positioned to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver long-term value for shareholders," concluded Mr. Mauris.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

(in thousands, except per share and KPIs)

Three months ended Sept. 30,



Nine months ended Sept. 30,



2026



2025



Change



2026



2025



Change

Revenues $ 30,042

$ 26,381



14%

$ 74,933

$ 69,722



7%

Income from operations

13,850



12,684



9%



31,587



30,608



3%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

17,801



14,160



26%



39,086



34,830



12%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (2)

59%



54%



5%



52%



50%



2%

Net income

8,841



8,956



(1%)



20,761



22,949



(10%)

Diluted earnings per Common Share

0.11



0.11



-%



0.27



0.29



(7%)

Adjusted net income (1)

9,797



8,983



9%



21,908



21,661



1%

Adjusted diluted earnings per Common Share (1)

0.13



0.11



18%



0.28



0.27



4%

Dividends declared per share

0.05



0.04



25%



0.14



0.11



27%

Cashflows from operating activities

12,747



9,343



36%



29,994



27,863



8%

Free cash flow (1)

14,340



9,512



51%



31,390



26,888



17%

Funded mortgage volumes (3)

23.3



23.5



(1%)



61.8



61.0



1%



(1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin includes a loss from our equity-accounted investment in Heartwood of $0.1 million and $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively (September 30, 2025 - $0.3 million and $1.0 million).

(3) Funded mortgage volumes are presented in billions and represent mortgage originations funded through our mortgage broker network (DLC, MCC, and MA).

Our reportable segment results reconciled to our consolidated results are presented in the table below.

(in thousands)

Three months ended Sept. 30,



Nine months ended Sept. 30,



2026



2025



Change



2026



2025



Change

Revenues:























DLCG Network

26,154



26,381



(1%)



71,045



69,722



2%

Filogix

3,888



-



NMF(1)



3,888



-



NMF(1)

Revenues

30,042



26,381



14%



74,933



69,722



7%

Income from operations:























DLCG Network

12,486



12,684



(2%)



30,223



30,608



(1%)

Filogix

1,364



-



NMF(1)



1,364



-



NMF(1)

Income from operations

13,850



12,684



9%



31,587



30,608



3%

Adjusted EBITDA (2):























DLCG Network

15,952



14,160



13%



37,237



34,830



7%

Filogix

1,849



-



NMF(1)



1,849



-



NMF(1)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

17,801



14,160



26%



39,086



34,830



12%



(1) Percentage change is not a meaningful figure.

(2) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Review (Three Months)

The DLC Group delivered strong third quarter results, supported by the contribution from Filogix, continued growth in Newton revenue, and the benefits of cost savings initiatives implemented in 2025. These factors contributed to strong free cash flow generation and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion despite a slight decline in funded mortgage volumes.

Funded mortgage volume decreased 1% during the quarter. Total revenue increased 14% year over year to $30.0 million, reflecting the $3.9 million revenue contribution from Filogix and continued growth in Newton revenue, partially offset by a decline in Franchise and Brokering of Mortgages revenue. The increase in Newton revenue was driven by continued growth in Velocity adoption.

Direct costs decreased $0.4 million, or 15%, compared to Q3 2025, primarily due to lower royalty-related costs resulting from the realignment of the sales team compensation structure in Q4 2025 and lower advertising fund expenditures attributable to the timing of marketing campaigns, partially offset by $0.4 million of direct costs from Filogix.

General and administrative expenses increased 19%, or $1.8 million, compared to Q3 2025. The increase was primarily driven by $1.3 million of acquisition-related costs associated with the Filogix acquisition and the inclusion of $1.7 million of Filogix general and administrative expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower advertising and promotional event expenses compared to the prior-year period, reflecting the timing of events and costs associated with the DLC Group National Sales Conference, which was held in September 2025 and did not occur in 2026. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses increased to 38.3% from 36.6% in Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.6 million to $17.8 million compared to Q3 2025, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 59% from 54% in the prior-year period. The increase was driven by lower direct costs, continued growth in Newton revenue, and the contribution from Filogix. Acquisition-related costs associated with the Filogix acquisition are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA includes a loss from the Corporation's equity-accounted investment in Heartwood of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period.

Net income of $8.8 million decreased $0.1 million compared to the prior-year period as the contribution from Filogix, higher Newton revenue, and lower direct costs was more than offset by higher depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, finance costs, and acquisition-related costs associated with the Filogix transaction.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share was $0.13 in Q3 2026, compared to $0.11 in Q3 2025. Adjusted net income increased by $0.8 million to $9.8 million, driven by the contribution from Filogix, growth in Newton revenue, and lower direct costs, partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and finance costs.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 36% to $12.7 million compared to Q3 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations.

Free cash flow was $14.3 million, compared to $9.5 million in Q3 2025, driven by higher operating cash flow, and lower maintenance capital expenditures related to franchise renewal payments, partially offset by changes in non-cash working capital. Acquisition-related costs associated with the Filogix acquisition are excluded from the free cash flow calculation.

The Corporation ended the quarter with adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) of 1.86x compared to 0.61x at the same period last year.

The Corporation paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026.

2026 Year-to-Date Financial Review (Nine Months)

The DLC Group delivered stable year-to-date results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, with increased revenues, strong Adjusted EBITDA margins, and higher free cash flow compared to the same period in 2025. Results benefited from continued growth in Velocity adoption, the realization of cost savings initiatives implemented in late 2025, and the contribution from Filogix following its acquisition during the third quarter.

Revenue increased 7% to $74.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, supported by a 1% increase in funded mortgage volumes, continued growth in Velocity adoption, and $3.9 million revenue contribution from Filogix. Revenue from Franchise and Brokering of Mortgages increased 1% compared to the prior-year period, while Newton revenue increased 5%.

Direct costs decreased 15% compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to cost savings following the Q4 2025 realignment of the Corporation's sales team compensation structure and lower advertising fund expenditures due to the timing of advertising initiatives, partially offset by Filogix direct costs. As a percentage of revenue, direct costs declined to 8.9% in 2026 from 11.3% in 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased 13%, or $3.5 million, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher personnel and IT-related costs, $1.3 million of acquisition-related costs associated with the Filogix acquisition, and the inclusion of $1.7 million of Filogix general and administrative expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower advertising and promotional event expenses due to the timing of events associated with the DLC Group National Sales Conference, which was held in September 2025 and did not occur in 2026. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses increased to 40.5% compared to 38.6% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $39.1 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting revenue growth, lower direct costs, and the contribution from Filogix, partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses. Acquisition-related costs associated with the Filogix acquisition are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong and increased to 52% compared to 50% in the prior-year period.

Net income of $20.8 million decreased by $2.2 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a $1.4 million gain on disposal of an equity-accounted investee in 2025 that did not recur in 2026, as well as higher share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, finance costs, and acquisition-related costs associated with the Filogix acquisition. These factors were partially offset by the contribution from Filogix, growth in Newton revenue, and lower direct costs. The increase in share-based compensation expense reflects additional RSU grants under the Corporation's RSU Plan and the impact of graded vesting on previously-issued awards.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share increased to $0.28, compared to $0.27 in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income increased as the contribution from Filogix, growth in Newton revenue, and lower direct costs more than offset higher general and administrative expenses, increased share-based compensation expense, and higher finance costs.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 8% to $30.0 million compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting higher income from operations, partially offset by changes in non-cash working capital.

Free cash flow was $31.4 million, compared to $26.9 million in 2025, reflecting higher cash flow from operating activities, adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, and lower maintenance capital expenditures related to franchise renewal payments.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Corporation will hold a conference call at 5:00pm Alberta Time (6:00pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2026 to discuss these results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-647-932-3411 (International) at least 5 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/15190.

A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call on The DLC Group's website at www.dlcg.ca, in the Investors section.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management presents certain non-IFRS financial performance measures which we use as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Non-IFRS measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure. Non-IFRS financial performance measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the Corporation's MD&A dated November 5, 2026 for further information on key performance indicators. The Corporation's MD&A is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before finance expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and any unusual, non-operating, certain non-cash, or one-time items. The Corporation considers its main operating activities to be the business of mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services across Canada, and management of its operating subsidiaries. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

The non-cash adjustments are expenses incurred during the period which are not the result of the main operating activities of the Corporation or are related to the financing of these activities. Other expenses are unusual, non-cash, or one-time insignificant items included within "other (expense) income" on the consolidated statements of income that are not related to the main operating activities.

While adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards, management believes that it is a useful supplemental measure as it provides management and investors with an insightful indication of the performance of the Corporation. Adjusted EBITDA is an assessment of its normalized results and cash generated by its main operating activities, prior to the consideration of how these activities are financed or taxed, as a facilitator for valuation and a proxy for cashflow. Management applies adjusted EBITDA in its operational decision making as an indication of the financial performance of its main operating activities.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to a statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The methodologies we use to determine adjusted EBITDA may differ from those utilized by other issuers or companies and, accordingly, adjusted EBITDA as used in this document may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers or companies. Readers are cautioned that adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of an issuer's performance or to cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities as measures of liquidity and cash flows.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA from income before income tax, which is the most directly-comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards:

(in thousands)

Three months ended Sept. 30,



Nine months ended Sept. 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

Income before income tax $ 12,981

$ 12,189

$ 29,364

$ 30,609

Add back:















Depreciation and amortization

1,533



1,043



3,621



3,137

Finance expense

941



404



1,893



1,131





15,455



13,636



34,878



34,877

Adjustments:















Share-based payments expense

1,041



496



2,709



1,238

Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investment

-



-



-



(1,362 ) Acquisition costs

1,305



-



1,305



-

Other expense (income) (1)

-



28



194



77

Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 17,801

$ 14,160

$ 39,086

$ 34,830



(1) Other expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 relates to a loss on disposal of an intangible asset. Other expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 relates to a foreign exchange loss and a loss on contract settlement.

(2) Amortization of franchise rights and relationships of $1.8 million and $4.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively (September 30, 2025 - $1.3 million and $3.9 million) is classified as a charge against revenue and has not been added back for adjusted EBITDA.

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow represents how much cash a business generates after spending what is required to maintain or expand its current asset base. Free cash flow attributable to common shareholders represents the cash available to the Corporation for general corporate purposes, including: repayments on our credit facilities, investment in growth capital expenditures, return of capital to common shareholders through the repurchases of Common Shares and discretionary payment of dividends to common shareholders, and cash to be retained by the company. This is a useful measure that allows management and users to understand the cash available to enhance shareholder value.

The other adjustments are expenses incurred during the period which are not the result of the main operating activities of the Corporation, or are related to the financing of these activities. Other one-time items included within other expense adjustments are insignificant items included within "other (expense) income" on the condensed consolidated statements of income that are not related to the main operating activities.

While free cash flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards, management believes that it is a useful supplemental measure as it provides management and investors with an insightful indication of the funds generated by the main operating activities that are available to the Corporation for use in non-operating activities. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting certain investing and financing activities. Investors should be cautioned, however, that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to a statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The methodologies we use to determine free cash flow may differ from those utilized by other issuers or companies and, accordingly, free cash flow as used in this document may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers or companies. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as indicators of an issuer's performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities as measures of liquidity and cash flows.

The following table reconciles free cash flow from cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly-comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards:



Three months ended Sept. 30,



Nine months ended Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2026



2025



2026



2025 Cash flow from operating activities $ 12,747

$ 9,343

$ 29,994

$ 27,863 Changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items 1,150



3,379



3,929



4,068 Cash provided from operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items 13,897



12,722



33,923



31,931 Adjustments:















Distributions from equity-accounted investees -



31



-



31 Maintenance CAPEX (684)



(2,972 )

(3,565 )

(4,405) Lease payments (99)



(100 )

(295 )

(303) Loss on contract settlement -



27



-



66 NCI portion of cash provided from operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital (79)



(197 )

(172 )

(443) Acquisition costs 1,305



-



1,305



- Other non-cash items (1) -



1



194



11 Free cash flow $ 14,340

$ 9,512

$ 31,390

$ 26,888

(1) Other non-cash items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 relates to a loss on disposal of an intangible asset. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 represents a foreign exchange loss and promissory note income.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are defined as net income before any unusual or non-operating items such as foreign exchange, fair value adjustments, and one-time non-recurring items. Other one-time items included within other expense adjustments are insignificant items included within "other (expense) income" on the condensed consolidated statements of income that are not related to the main operating activities.

While adjusted net income is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards, management believes that it is a useful supplemental measure as it provides management and investors with an insightful indication of the operational performance of the Corporation by eliminating certain non-recurring items. Management applies adjusted net income in its operational decision making as an indication of the results and cash generated by the main operating activities, after consideration of how these activities are financed and taxed. Adjusted net income is used to determine adjusted EPS (defined as adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders on a per-share basis).

Investors should be cautioned, however, that adjusted net income should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of an issuer's performance or to cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The methodologies we use to determine adjusted net income may differ from those utilized by other issuers or companies and, accordingly, adjusted net income as used in this document may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers or companies.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income from net income, which is the most directly-comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards:



Three months ended Sept. 30,



Nine months ended Sept. 30,

(in thousands) 2026



2025



2026



2025

Net income $ 8,841

$ 8,956

$ 20,761

$ 22,949

Adjustments:















Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investment -



-



-



(1,362 ) Acquisition costs 1,305



-



1,305



-

Other expense (income) (1) -



28



194



77

Income tax effects of adjusting items (349)



(1 )

(352 )

(3 ) Adjusted net income 9,797



8,983



21,908



21,661

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 9,752



8,871



21,814



21,435

Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 45



112



94



226

Diluted adjusted earnings per Common Share $ 0.13

$ 0.11

$ 0.28

$ 0.27



(1) Other expense for the three and nine months ended September, 30, 2026 relates to a loss on disposal of an intangible asset. Other expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 relates to a foreign exchange loss and a loss on contract settlement.

Forward-Looking InformationCertain statements in this document constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "expect," "plan," or similar words suggesting future outcomes or outlooks. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, our continued investment in helping our existing brokers grow their businesses through initiatives such as Lauch. Momentum. Scale., Gold Rush, and Goal Getter, and that these programs together with Velocity will continue to provide brokers with the technology and insights to enhance productivity and better service their customers, and that these investments will strengthen broker productivity, retention, and long-term growth; that Filogix will strengthen our technology ecosystem, enhance our connectivity across the mortgage value chain, and provide an additional platform for long-term growth and value creation; that we are well positioned to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver long-term value for shareholders from our strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation strategy, and continued cash flow generation

Such forward-looking information is based on many estimates and assumptions, including material estimates and assumptions, related to the following factors below that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as at the date of this press release considering management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

Changes in interest rates;

The DLC Group's ability to maintain its existing number of franchisees and brokers, and to add additional franchisees and brokers;

Changes in overall demand for Canadian real estate (via factors such as immigration);

Changes in overall supply for Canadian real estate (via factors such as new housing-start levels);

At what period in time the Canadian real estate market stabilizes;

Changes in Canadian mortgage lending and mortgage brokerage laws and regulations;

Changes in the Canadian mortgage lending marketplace;

Changes in the fees paid for mortgage brokerage services in Canada; and

Demand for the Corporation's products remaining consistent with historical demand.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies may affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. The foregoing list of risks is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this document is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its four main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc., Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. and Filogix Mortgage Technology Corporation, and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,800 agents. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

The DLC Group can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322757