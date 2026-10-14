Expanded two-way integration brings AI agents into enterprise recruiting workflows with enterprise-grade security, controls, and human oversight.

Metaview, the Agentic Recruiting Platform trusted by more than 7,000 companies, today announced an expanded two-way integration with Workday, the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance and IT. The announcement builds on Metaview's growing traction among enterprise and Fortune 500 companies, enabling organizations to deploy AI agents across recruiting while maintaining their existing systems, security, and controls.

Workday serves more than 11,500 global customers, including over 65% of the Fortune 500. The expanded integration brings Metaview's AI agents directly into Workday Recruiting, extending beyond sourcing to application review, interviewing, and feedback.

Bringing agentic recruiting into enterprise workflows

Building on Metaview's existing Workday Sourcing integration, recruiting teams can now:

Review applications at scale: Metaview's Application Review Agent assesses inbound applicants and syncs advancement and rejection decisions directly into Workday.

Metaview's Application Review Agent assesses inbound applicants and syncs advancement and rejection decisions directly into Workday. Capture interviews and automate feedback: Metaview generates recruiting-specific notes and automatically fills Workday scorecards using existing interview templates. Interviewers can access notes, recordings, and transcripts through Metaview's browser extension without leaving Workday.

Metaview generates recruiting-specific notes and automatically fills Workday scorecards using existing interview templates. Interviewers can access notes, recordings, and transcripts through Metaview's browser extension without leaving Workday. Preserve existing workflows: Approvals, candidate dispositions, and audit trails continue to run when Metaview advances or rejects a candidate.

Enterprise-grade AI orchestration with human oversight

As large organizations move from experimenting with AI to deploying agents across critical business functions, security, governance, and control are essential.

Metaview's platform is designed to meet enterprise requirements, enabling organizations to:

Set clear guardrails defining what agents can and cannot do using company knowledge, policies, and rules.

defining what agents can and cannot do using company knowledge, policies, and rules. Maintain human oversight over critical recruiting decisions.

over critical recruiting decisions. Automatically flag inconsistencies or non-compliant behavior.

Access full audit trails of agent reasoning, actions, and outputs.

of agent reasoning, actions, and outputs. Protect candidate data with SOC 2 Type II compliance, SSO, and enterprise privacy controls.

"As Metaview increasingly serves enterprise and Fortune 500 companies, we're focused on making AI agents work within the systems and security requirements these organizations already trust," said Siadhal Magos, co-founder and CEO of Metaview. "With Workday serving more than 65% of the Fortune 500, this integration is an important step in bringing agentic recruiting to the world's largest organizations. We're combining powerful AI orchestration with human oversight, so teams can automate more of the recruiting admin without compromising control."

Supporting enterprise recruiting teams

For enterprises managing thousands of applicants and complex hiring processes, AI agents offer an opportunity to reduce operational work without introducing disconnected tools or sacrificing human judgment.

Mimecast, a customer of both Metaview and Workday, is among the organizations looking to bring more AI capabilities into its existing recruiting infrastructure.

"We've been absolutely blown away by the implementation and integration of Metaview with our ATS Workday. The capabilities have far exceeded what we expected," said Dave Buford, Director of Talent Acquisition at Mimecast. "We originally came to Metaview for its AI Notetaker, but its sourcing and application review agents are already making a significant impact on our team."

To develop the Workday integration, Metaview partnered with Kognitiv, a global Workday Services Partner whose own team uses Workday Recruiting and Metaview to hire across more than 10 countries.

"Organizations want recruiting technology that works with the processes they have already built, not around them," said Kriss Bernhard, Vice President, People and Operations at Kognitiv. "By connecting Metaview's recruiting capabilities with Workday, our customers can reduce manual handoffs, maintain consistent candidate data and create a seamless experience for both recruiting teams and potential hires."

To learn more about how to use Metaview and Workday, visit https://www.metaview.ai/resources/blog/metaview-now-fully-integrates-with-workday.

About Metaview

Metaview is re-engineering hiring with AI at the core. The Agentic Recruiting Platform deploys AI agents to automate sourcing, application review, interviewing, reporting and hiring workflows. Founded in 2018 by former Uber and Palantir leaders Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh, Metaview is trusted by more than 7,000 companies, including Deel, Affirm, Navan, and Replit.

About Kognitiv

A trusted global Workday Services Partner, Kognitiv delivers post-production support and implementation services designed to maximize lifetime value for Workday customers. Since 2016, organizations have relied on Kognitiv's flexible on-demand support model and high-caliber Workday expertise to navigate post-go-live optimization, technical integrations, and strategic deployments, resulting in higher user adoption and seamless platform scalability. Kognitiv partners seamlessly across initial deployments, new SKU implementations, module rollouts, while aligning with project management, and organizational change management initiatives.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Fiona Tam-Zegarra

metaview@heycommand.com