

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Honeywell Technologies (HON) launched Forge Cognition, an agentic AI and simulation platform developed with NVIDIA (NVDA) and Dell Technologies to manage operations across buildings, campuses and industrial facilities.



Forge Cognition combines real-time digital twins and AI agents to help facility teams detect problems, simulate scenarios and coordinate actions across existing systems. It aims to improve equipment reliability, energy efficiency and overall operations.



Forge Cognition adds AI capabilities to Honeywell's existing solutions, using equipment data and industry expertise to analyze system performance and coordinate responses. It helps prioritize alarms, predict equipment failures and identify energy savings. Customers can choose manual, semi-autonomous or autonomous operation, with the ability to override AI actions at any time.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.96 percent up at $209.35.



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