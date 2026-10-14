Study demonstrated 93.3% sensitivity, 92.4% specificity and 99.9% negative predictive value for eyonis LCS

eyonis LCS is the first and only FDA-cleared AI/ML-based Software as a Medical Device combining computer-aided detection and diagnosis in lung cancer screening

CHEST 2026 provides an important opportunity to engage with pulmonologists, a key stakeholder group for adoption of AI-enabled decision support solutions in lung cancer screening

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), developer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) for early cancer detection and diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, today announced that eyonis Inc., its U.S. subsidiary, will participate in the CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting, the annual scientific meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians, taking place October 18-21, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

A key highlight of the conference will be the presentation of results from the study used to establish the performance claims of eyonis LCS, Median Technologies' flagship Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for lung cancer screening. The presentation will provide the CHEST medical community with detailed insights into the clinical performance of the device, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in February 2026 and is commercially available in the United States.

CHEST offers an important forum to engage with pulmonologists, who play a key role in lung cancer screening programs and represent an important stakeholder group for the adoption of AI-enabled support solutions in clinical practice.

"CHEST is one of the leading scientific meetings for the pulmonology community and an important venue to present the existing clinical evidence supporting eyonis LCS," said Oran Muduroglu, President of eyonis Inc. "As lung cancer screening programs continue to expand in the United States, we believe devices that combine detection and diagnosis capabilities can help support more efficient screening workflows and more informed clinical decision-making."

Scientific Presentation at CHEST 2026

The abstract, Artificial Intelligence for Lung Cancer Screening: Patient-Level Performance of a Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis Software as a Medical Device," will be presented by Benoit Huet, PhD, Senior Vice President, AI Engineering and Research at Median Technologies. The research includes co-authors from Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), Paris, France, and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.

Presentation: Artificial Intelligence for Lung Cancer Screening: Patient-Level Performance of a Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis Software as a Medical Device

Presenter: Benoit Huet, PhD, Senior Vice President, AI Engineering and Research, Median Technologies

Session: AI in Lung Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

Session date and time: October 19, 2026, 10:20 a.m. 10:50 a.m.

Location: Exhibit Hall Rapid Fire Area 3D

Based on data from a cohort of 2,163 patients representative of a lung cancer screening population, the study showed strong patient-level performance for eyonis LCS, achieving an AUC of 0.977, with 93.3% sensitivity, 92.4% specificity and a 99.9% negative predictive value. The findings suggest that eyonis LCS helps reduce both false positives and false negatives (missed cancers) while supporting more consistent clinical decision-making in lung cancer screening programs through the combination of computer-aided detection and nodule-specific malignancy assessment.

Demonstrating eyonis LCS at Booth #1221

Throughout the conference, the eyonis team will be available at Booth #1221 to demonstrate eyonis LCS and discuss its role in supporting lung cancer screening programs.

eyonis LCS is the first and only FDA-cleared AI/ML-based Software as a Medical Device that combines computer-aided detection and computer-aided diagnosis within the lung cancer screening workflow. The software provides healthcare professionals with both nodule detection capabilities and a nodule-specific malignancy score, supporting clinical decision-making from nodule identification through patient management.

Supporting the Commercial Deployment of eyonis LCS in the United States

Participation in CHEST 2026 is part of the Company's strategy to support the commercial deployment of eyonis LCS in the United States. Following FDA 510(k) clearance obtained in February 2026, the Company continues to engage with key stakeholders across the lung cancer screening ecosystem, including pulmonologists, radiologists, screening centers and healthcare systems.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

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Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

U.S. media TODD STEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Todd Stein

+1 510.417.0612

todd@toddsteincommunications.com