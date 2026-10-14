EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Activity in the 3rd quarter of 2026: 21% organic revenue growth

Press release

Paris, October 14, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Exail Technologies continued to deliver strong growth in the third quarter of 2026, with revenue of €121 million, up 21% organically[1], and order intake of €97 million, an increase of 15% compared with the third quarter of 2025. Over the first nine months of the year, revenue reached €396 million, representing organic growth of 25%.

The Group's strong momentum continues to be driven by its core businesses, with the ongoing production ramp-up in maritime robotics and navigation systems, as well as growth in photonics activities. Commercial activity also remains strong across these businesses. After nine months, order intake stood at €325 million, with the backlog standing at €1 billion at the end of September 2026.

Regarding the proposed combination with Thales, the Group refers to the information provided in its half-year results press release published on October 9, 2026.

3rd quarter and 9-month 2026 order intake and revenue by segment

(in millions of euros) Q3

2026 Q3

2025 Change % Organic

change

% 9 months

2026 9 months 2025 Change % Organic

change

% Order intake 97 85 +15% +15% 325 697 -53% -53% Consolidated revenue 121 105 +16% +21% 396 325 +22% +25% Navigation & Maritime robotics segment 99 80 +24% +24% 326 250 +30% +30% Advanced technologies segment 26 28 -7% +12% 84 84 +0% +12% Structure & intra-group eliminations -4 -3 - - -14 -9 - - Backlog at end of period 1 001 1 081 -7% -7% 1 001 1 081 -7% -7%

Order intake in the third quarter of 2026: €97 million

The Group's order intake amounted to €97 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 15% compared with the third quarter of 2025. Commercial activity remains strong, particularly in inertial navigation, maritime systems and photonics.

The Navigation & Maritime robotics segment recorded €74 million in order intake, up 6% compared with the third quarter of 2025. Orders were predominantly for navigation systems, where demand remains sustained across a broad range of civil and defense applications, particularly in international markets. In maritime systems, order intake was mainly driven by additional requirements from customers already equipped with Exail solutions.

The Advanced technologies segment recorded €23 million in order intake in the third quarter, representing growth of 68% on a like-for-like basis. Photonics activities continued to expand, supported by a broader customer base and increased demand across several product lines. Order intake in aeronautical equipment remained relatively stable compared with last year.

Over the first nine months of the year, the Group's order intake amounted to €325 million. The decline compared with the particularly high comparison base in 2025 mainly reflects the timing of major maritime robotics contract awards, whose contribution can vary significantly from one period to another. The first nine months of 2025 notably included the €400 million contract signed in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue of €121 million, up 21% organically

Navigation & Maritime robotics segment: €99 million, up 24%

Revenue for the Navigation & Maritime robotics segment reached €99 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 24% compared with the same period in 2025. This performance was driven by the continued ramp-up of the Group's main maritime robotics programs and strong momentum in inertial navigation systems. The industrial capacity deployed over recent quarters enables the Group to support higher volumes, particularly for series-produced products. Over the first nine months of the year, segment revenue amounted to €326 million, representing growth of 30%.

Advanced technologies segment: €26 million, up 12% on a like-for-like basis

The Advanced technologies segment generated revenue of €26 million in the third quarter of 2026. On a reported basis, revenue declined by 7% due to the disposal of the Automation business in early May 2026. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased by 12%. This growth was mainly driven by photonics activities, which benefited from strong demand for specialty optical fibers, modulation solutions, lasers and quantum instruments. Aeronautical equipment recorded more moderate growth. Over the first nine months, segment revenue reached €84 million, stable on a reported basis and up 12% organically.

Outlook

Exail Technologies operates in markets driven by growing requirements for sovereignty and the modernization of armed forces. Its recognized expertise in inertial navigation, maritime robotics and advanced technologies supports the continued development of the Group.

The commercial outlook remains favorable, with several major tenders underway in the field of mine countermeasures and a strong pipeline of opportunities across the Group's other activities, including significant opportunities in the United States and Asia.

Exail Technologies confirms its objective of delivering double-digit revenue growth in 2026, together with growth in current EBITDA exceeding revenue growth.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a defense technology group that designs and delivers autonomous maritime drone systems and advanced navigation solutions for naval and defense customers operating in demanding environments. The Group's solutions are used in mission-critical applications where reliability, accuracy and operational safety are essential to mission success. With integrated capabilities spanning design, manufacturing and deployment, Exail develops unmanned maritime systems (autonomous surface drones and underwater drones) for mine countermeasures and surveillance missions, as well as high-precision inertial navigation solutions based on proprietary fiber-optic gyroscope technology, enabling operations in environments where GPS signals are unavailable or degraded.

Exail serves defense and civil customers in nearly 80 countries, with a predominantly defense-focused business, complemented by targeted civilian applications.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and admitted to trading on the OTCQX (EXALF) trading market. The company is part of the SBF 120, Euronext Tech Leaders and MSCI Global Small Caps indices.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

[1] The change in scope concerns the Automation business, which was sold on May 1, 2026 and represented €13 million in revenue in 2025.

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