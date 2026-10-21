EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail wins one of its largest-ever navigation systems orders to equip a fleet of surface drones

Press release

Paris, October 21, 2026 at 6 p.m.

A leading navy has selected Exail to provide inertial navigation systems for its fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). The order, which includes systems from Exail's Marins range, is worth tens of millions of euros and represents one of the largest navigation systems orders ever received by Exail.

Navies are increasingly moving towards fleets where crewed and uncrewed vessels operate alongside one another. Deploying these autonomous platforms at scale places greater demands on the performance and reliability of navigation systems. The Marins range, Exail's highest-performance range of inertial navigation systems, is designed to meet these requirements, against a geopolitical backdrop notably marked by the increasing prevalence of GPS jamming and spoofing.

This order strengthens Exail's position in the fast-growing market for navigation systems for uncrewed surface vessels, leveraging its dual expertise in navigation systems and autonomous maritime robotics. The Group already holds a leading position in navigation for underwater vehicles, with its technologies equipping nearly 80% of AUVs and ROVs[1] worldwide. The markets for autonomous surface and underwater vehicles are both expanding rapidly, driven by applications in both defense and civilian sectors.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 tech companies that are leaders in their field or fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Autonomous Underwater Vehicle / Remotely Operated Vehicle

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