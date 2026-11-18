Press release

Paris, November 18, 2026 at 8 a.m.

Exail Technologies announces new orders in the United States for five DriX autonomous surface drones, for a total amount of several tens of millions of euros. The orders include two DriX O-16 and one DriX H-9 for a US civil operator, as well as two DriX H-9 ordered by two separate institutional customers. These orders significantly expand the DriX fleet in the United States and reflect the growing adoption of Exail's autonomous maritime robotics solutions in this market.

The uncrewed surface vessel market is currently experiencing accelerating development, driven by demand for solutions that can further automate operations at sea, increase mission endurance and reduce human presence in demanding environments. Applications are numerous across both civil and defense markets, including hydrography, seabed mapping, ocean data collection, infrastructure monitoring and maritime surveillance.

Following several years of development and validation in operational conditions, Exail is seeing growing adoption of these technologies across a broader customer base and an increasingly diverse range of missions. The Group believes that the uncrewed surface vessel market is gradually entering a new phase of development, with significant growth potential in the coming years.

Exail is well positioned to benefit from this momentum. More than 45 DriX have already been sold worldwide, and the fleet has now accumulated more than 1.5 million nautical miles travelled and 300,000 hours of operations in real-world conditions. This extensive track record demonstrates the operational maturity achieved by the DriX range.

DriX uncrewed surface vessels during operations at sea (see pictures in pdf format)

The DriX range comprises several complementary platforms designed to address different mission profiles. The DriX H-9 is notably designed for hydrographic, ocean science and maritime surveillance applications, while the DriX O-16 is designed for long-range, long-endurance missions, including deep-water mapping, infrastructure monitoring and continuous ocean data collection.

These new orders further strengthen Exail's presence in the United States, where the Group has operated a dedicated DriX maintenance and user training center since 2023, enabling it to provide local support to customers throughout the entire lifecycle of its systems.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, notably for combating underwater mines, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civilian and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates revenue in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates its revenue in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartiment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listed market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which brings together more than 110 leading Tech companies in their field or experiencing strong growth. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l29qYZlul5mUmppsY5drb2FkmmZnmWWWmpWblpeaY5zFbJySmmpqasaSamlimWln

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF