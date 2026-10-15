Ericsson reports third quarter results 2026

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Strategic highlights - executing well in a challenging environment
- Solid customer demand in strategic markets, combined with near-term commercial actions, supported organic growth of 7%*.
- Customer wins and deployments across network modernization, differentiated connectivity and mission-critical networks.
- Driving portfolio optimization, pricing and efficiency measures to help offset higher component costs and to strengthen competitiveness.
Financial highlights - sales growth and cost discipline
- Reported sales were SEK 59.5 (56.2) b. Organic* sales increased by 7%* YoY primarily driven by higher sales in Networks. Organic* sales grew in three out of four market areas.
- Adjusted [1] gross income increased to SEK 28.4 (27.0) b., driven by Mobile Networks. Reported gross income was SEK 28.0 (26.8) b.
- Adjusted [1] gross margin was 47.7% (48.1%). Networks margin increased, supported by retroactive IPR revenues. Enterprise margin was lower, due to the divestment of iconectiv. Cloud Software and Services margin was stable. Reported gross margin was 47.1% (47.6%).
- Adjusted [1] EBITA was SEK 10.1 (15.8) b. with a 17.0% (28.1%) margin. Excluding the prior-year period capital gain of SEK 7.6 b., adjusted EBITA increased. Operating expenses decreased YoY. Reported EBITA was SEK 9.2 (15.5) b., with a 15.5% (27.6%) margin.
- Net income was SEK 5.8 (11.3) b. and diluted EPS was SEK 1.77 (3.33). Prior-year EPS included a SEK 1.72 per share divestment gain.
- Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 4.9 (6.6) b.
- Capital returns to shareholders were SEK 4.8 b. of share repurchases.
Comment from Per Narvinger, President and CEO: "We delivered strong third-quarter results, supported by focused execution, the strength of our portfolio, and the trust customers place in Ericsson. During the quarter, I met with many of our customers. A consistent theme was the need for more intelligent and autonomous networks to improve performance, efficiency, robustness and resilience. Ericsson is well positioned, and we are already seeing the efficiency gains from AI-enabled features in our portfolio being deployed in customer networks.
Today, we also announced a simplification of our operating structure that will strengthen our customer focus and drive further efficiencies over time. It will enable us to move faster, improve accountability and better support our customers in a changing market. Ericsson has a proud history of shaping global connectivity, and I am excited to lead the company in this period of rapid technology change.
Looking ahead, the RAN market is flat, geopolitical uncertainty remains elevated and component costs are a headwind to gross margin next year. We will stay close to our customers, continue to prioritize technology leadership and take disciplined actions to strengthen competitiveness. Ericsson remains well positioned to navigate these challenges and deliver profitable long-term growth, with all segments contributing."
SEK b.
Q3
Q3
YoY
Q2
QoQ
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
YoY
Net sales
59.478
56.239
6 %
52.691
13 %
161.500
167.396
-4 %
Organic sales growth*[2]
-
-
7 %
-
-
-
-
4 %
Gross income
27.990
26.777
5 %
24.122
16 %
75.411
79.963
-6 %
Gross margin[2]
47.1 %
47.6 %
-
45.8 %
-
46.7 %
47.8 %
-
EBIT
8.864
15.151
-41 %
5.919
50 %
16.226
27.473
-41 %
EBIT margin[2]
14.9 %
26.9 %
-
11.2 %
-
10.0 %
16.4 %
-
EBITA[2]
9.228
15.516
-41 %
6.277
47 %
17.292
28.931
-40 %
EBITA margin[2]
15.5 %
27.6 %
-
11.9 %
-
10.7 %
17.3 %
-
Net income
5.797
11.300
-49 %
4.076
42 %
10.760
20.143
-47 %
EPS diluted, SEK
1.770
3.330
-47 %
1.220
45 %
3.240
5.940
-45 %
Free cash flow before M&A[2]
4.902
6.631
-26 %
0.385
-
11.207
11.916
-6 %
Net cash, end of period[2]
60.687
51.858
17 %
59.839
1 %
60.687
51.858
17 %
Adjusted financial measures[1][2]
Adjusted gross income
28.351
27.047
5 %
25.481
11 %
77.567
80.703
-4 %
Adjusted gross margin
47.7 %
48.1 %
-
48.4 %
-
48.0 %
48.2 %
-
Adjusted EBIT
9.757
15.454
-37 %
6.520
50 %
21.488
28.713
-25 %
Adjusted EBIT margin
16.4 %
27.5 %
-
12.4 %
-
13.3 %
17.2 %
-
Adjusted EBITA
10.121
15.819
-36 %
6.878
47 %
22.554
30.171
-25 %
Adjusted EBITA margin
17.0 %
28.1 %
-
13.1 %
-
14.0 %
18.0 %
-
*Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.
[1] Adjusted metrics are adjusted to exclude restructuring charges.
[2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.
NOTES TO EDITORS
You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or on https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports
Video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists
President and CEO Per Narvinger and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).
Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors
To ask a question: Access dial-in information here
The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed at www.ericsson.com/investors.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Investors
Daniel Morris, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386657217
E-mail: [email protected]
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: [email protected]
Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 76 128 47 89
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Media relations
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This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on October 15, 2026.
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The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4409101/4319119.pdf
Ericsson Q3 2026 ENG
https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4409101/a2ce6f0c7987fd03.xlsx
2026 Q3 Financial tables
SOURCE Ericsson