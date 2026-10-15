

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC, ERICb.ST, ERIC_A.ST, ERCB.DE, ERIBR.HE), a major Swedish telecom company, announced changes to its operating structure and executive team to boost research and development to focus more on cost efficiencies and customer needs.



With this, a new Market Area Asia-Pacific, or APAC, will be established on January 1, 2027, combining the current Market Areas North East Asia, and South East Asia, Oceania, and India. Market Area APAC will be headed by Patrick Johansson, currently Head of Market Area Europe, Middle East and Africa, or EMEA. The company will appoint a new Head of Market Area EMEA.



Ericsson has also announced changes to Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions, or BEWS. The current portfolio of BEWS will be moved to other parts of Ericsson. Each of the units will, however, continue to operate with full focus on growing the business. The new structure will see neutral host solutions and Ericsson Private 5G move into Business Area Networks which will consolidate areas working with indoor technology. Wireless WAN solutions will remain a standalone business.



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