WS WeSports Group AB Over 200 Percent Sales Growth in the Hyrox Category - Leading a Global Trend in the Nordics

Malmö, October 15, 2026 - WS WeSports Group AB ("WeSports Group" or the "Company") is seeing strong momentum from the continued expansion of Hyrox - one of the fastest-growing fitness sports in the world - through Kraftmark, WeSports Group's specialist in functional training and fitness equipment. The company holds a unique position in the market as the exclusive distributor of the official Centr x Hyrox product line. The momentum is reflected in Kraftmark's sales of Hyrox-related products, which are up more than 200 percent year-to-date. Kraftmark has also been recognized by Centr for achieving the highest sales growth among all distributors globally.

"Kraftmark's growth within Hyrox illustrates the strength of WeSports' model and our ability to capture growing demand across sports and active lifestyles. Being entrusted with the exclusive distribution rights for the official Hyrox products is a strong endorsement of Kraftmark's reach and expertise. Together with Kraftmark's close relationships with gyms, athletes and the community, this provides a unique platform to make Hyrox accessible across the region. I also want to congratulate the team on their success - being the Centr distributor with the highest sales growth in the world! This is a true testament to the quality and championship mindset across our group," says Ted Sporre, CEO of WS WeSports Group.

Kraftmark, part of WeSports Group since 2023, specializes in functional training and fitness equipment. Since 2024, the company has held exclusive distribution rights in the Nordics for the official Centr x Hyrox product line. Centr is the official equipment provider of Hyrox. Under the Nordic distribution arrangement, Kraftmark is responsible for Sweden and Denmark, while Sportsmaster handles distribution in Norway and Gymstick in Finland. All companies are part of WeSports Group.

The assortment includes equipment developed specifically for Hyrox training and competition, including kettlebells, sandbags, power ropes and rigs, among other products. In addition to product distribution, Kraftmark supports gyms and facilities in developing complete Hyrox environments tailored to the size and needs of each facility.

Since the partnership was established, Kraftmark has built a solid position in the growing Nordic Hyrox ecosystem. During 2026, demand has continued to accelerate, with Kraftmark's sales of Hyrox-related products increasing by more than 200 percent year-to-date, compared with the same period last year. During the past two years, Kraftmark has also supported the development of over 100 training facilities in Sweden alone.

Hyrox combines running and functional training in a race format consisting of eight one-kilometre runs, each followed by a workout station. Since its launch in Hamburg in 2017, the concept has expanded rapidly around the world. Hyrox expects more than two million athletes to compete across 107 race weekends on six continents during the 2026/27 season, compared with about 1.5 million participants during the previous season.

The rapid international growth is also evident in the Nordics, where Sweden has become an important Hyrox market. Stockholm hosted the Hyrox World Championships in June 2026, bringing together more than 6,600 athletes representing 101 nationalities.

Kraftmark's strength is built on close relationships with gyms, coaches and athletes. This provides direct insight into how fitness trends develop and what customers require - allowing the company to identify emerging demand early and translate it into relevant products and complete training solutions. This approach has been key to Kraftmark's success within Hyrox. That success was recently recognized at Centr's International Distributor Summit in Hamburg, where Kraftmark received two awards: Top Sales Growth 2026 and Best Marketing Activation 2026 - recognizing Kraftmark as the fastest-growing Centr distributor globally.

CONTACT

Ted Sporre

CEO, WS WeSports Group AB

+46 737 09 23 88

ted.sporre@wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP

WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Read more about WS WeSports Group: www.wesportsgroup.com

Image Attachments

Kraftmark - Ambassadors

Centr x Hyrox - 1

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