WS WeSports Group AB: WeSports Group Announces Preliminary Figures for the Third Quarter of 2026 - Adjusted EBITA Exceeds Expectations

Malmö, October 20, 2026 - WS WeSports Group AB ("WeSports Group" or the "Company") announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2026. The strong performance during the period means that the Company's adjusted EBITA is expected to exceed market expectations.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 are expected to amount to approximately SEK 1,285 million (777), corresponding to growth of approximately 65 percent. Organic growth is expected to amount to approximately 22 percent.

Adjusted EBITA for the period is expected to amount to approximately SEK 128 million (67), corresponding to an increase of approximately 92 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin is therefore expected to amount to approximately 10.0 percent (8.6).

Performance during the quarter was driven by strong sales and broad-based organic growth across the group, supported by successful business development. In addition, the underlying market continued to develop favorably. Profitability was strengthened through an increased share of own and controlled brands, good cost control and operating leverage from the higher sales. Acquired companies added since the corresponding period in 2025 also contributed positively to earnings.

All figures in this press release are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

WeSports Group's interim report for January-September 2026 will be published on November 12, 2026, at 08:00 CET. In connection with the publication of the interim report, the Company invites investors, analysts and the media to a webcast presentation with a conference call at 09:00 CET.

CONTACT

Ted Sporre

CEO, WS WeSports Group AB

+46 737 09 23 88

ted.sporre@wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP

WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Read more about WS WeSports Group: www.wesportsgroup.com

This information is information that WS Wesports Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-20 08:00 CEST.