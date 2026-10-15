

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toho Co., Ltd. (TOH.F) released earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY20.019 billion, or JPY24.00 per share. This compares with JPY33.450 billion, or JPY39.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to JPY185.162 billion from JPY191.677 billion last year.



Toho Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY20.019 Bln. vs. JPY33.450 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY24.00 vs. JPY39.45 last year. -Revenue: JPY185.162 Bln vs. JPY191.677 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 57.62 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 345.000 B



All eps are Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News