NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Unveils AI-Native Map D, Bringing Agentic AI to the Event Industry

Event organizers can now use natural-language commands to analyze live event data, receive pricing intelligence, build floor plans and initiate operational actions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company delivering solutions for the event industry, today launched agentic AI in Map D, its interactive event floor-plan and navigation software platform, allowing event organizers to direct the software in native language.

The newly launched capabilities are a significant step forward from traditional event-software that users operate to software they can increasingly direct.Rather than relying solely on traditional menus, reports and manual workflows, organizers can simply ask questions, analyze event data, receive recommendations and initiate supported actions directly within Map D.

AI-Native Event Management:

The newly demonstrated Map D AI capabilities include:

AI-powered pricing intelligence that analyzes event information and provides recommendations supported by relevant figures, reasoning, confidence levels and disclosure of information the AI could not evaluate.

that analyzes event information and provides recommendations supported by relevant figures, reasoning, confidence levels and disclosure of information the AI could not evaluate. Conversational floor-plan creation , allowing organizers to identify open space and instruct Map D to create booths, aisles and booth numbering through natural-language commands.

, allowing organizers to identify open space and instruct Map D to create booths, aisles and booth numbering through natural-language commands. AI-assisted booth management that can identify categories of booths, propose operational changes and protect booths already assigned to exhibitors.

that can identify categories of booths, propose operational changes and protect booths already assigned to exhibitors. Human-controlled execution, allowing organizers to review proposed floor-plan changes before they are applied and reverse changes when appropriate.

These capabilities reflect Nextech3D.ai's strategy of going beyond adding AI features to existing applications and instead embedding AI into the core of its platforms, so users can work directly with their data and initiate workflows through natural language.

Watch the AI-Native Map D Demonstration:

Click Here to Watch Demo

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, stated: "AI-native Map D represents a significant advancement in how event organizers interact with and manage event software, moving beyond simply adding a chatbot to an existing platform by embedding AI directly into the operating environment of an event. This enables organizers to interact with their data, gain actionable intelligence and execute workflows using natural language, making event management more efficient, intuitive and intelligent."

Mr. Gappelberg added: "For decades, people have had to learn how to operate software, but agentic AI is fundamentally changing that relationship by allowing users to simply tell the platform what they want to accomplish while the software helps determine how to execute it. We believe this represents the future of enterprise software, and our strategy is to extend these capabilities across our broader portfolio."

About Nextech3D.ai:

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its four module portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy. https://www.nextechar.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's technology, product development, commercialization strategy, market opportunities, growth initiatives and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-unveils-ai-native-map-d-bringing-agentic-ai-to-the-e-1237061