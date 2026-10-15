Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.: CHANGAN Deepens Its European Roots with New Letters of Intent and Local Customer Support

At Mondial de l'Auto 2026, Changan moves from market entry to a locally anchored European ecosystem

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile announced letters of intent (LoIs) with eight companies covering seven European markets at Mondial de l'Auto 2026, alongside the European introduction of its "with U" service programme. These developments mark a further step in building a local ecosystem around European customers, partners and communities.

Under the theme "Firmly Rooted, Growing Together", Changan is connecting market expansion with local industrial cooperation. The company's approach brings together manufacturing, distribution, aftersales service, spare-parts support, financial services and European design and engineering capabilities under its long-term commitment: "In Europe, For Europe".

Building the market with local distribution partners

At a signing ceremony on 13 October, Changan signed letters of intent (LoIs) with eight companies covering seven European markets.





The new partnerships are intended to combine Changan's product and technology capabilities with its partners' established local market knowledge, retail expertise, and customer relationships. It builds on Changan's existing European market presence and reinforces a country-by-country model: operating through local subsidiaries in selected core markets and working with experienced importer and distribution partners where local expertise can accelerate sustainable growth.

Exploring the next phase of localisation

Changan is evaluating a phased approach to local manufacturing in Europe, which could include existing facilities and partner capacity, with decisions guided by market demand, supply-chain readiness and investment efficiency.

Any future local production would extend a European footprint that already includes the Global Design Centre in Turin and the UK R&D Centre in Birmingham. Together, these centres support products adapted to European regulations, roads, and customer expectations, while local production would add another layer to Changan's regional value chain.

An ecosystem built around the full ownership journey

Changan's European strategy extends beyond product availability and manufacturing. At the show, the company also introduced its "with U" service programme, intended to provide consistent support across the customer journey, from purchase and financing to maintenance, parts availability and roadside assistance. Through local technical support, spare-parts supply, customer contact and service-engineer training, Changan aims to make its ownership support more responsive and dependable, addressing customers' concerns about parts availability and repairs.

Changan's local support ecosystem also includes cooperation with Kuehne+Nagel on parts distribution in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, alongside partnerships with BNP Paribas to offer localized auto financing solutions and Redion to promote pan-European roadside assistance services.



These relationships help connect vehicle access with the practical support customers need throughout ownership.

The service and distribution network will support a growing electrified portfolio across battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains. This multi-powertrain approach is intended to give European customers choices that reflect different charging conditions, mobility needs and stages of the transition to electrification.





Long-term commitment, delivered locally

These developments build on a European journey that began with the establishment of its Turin design presence in 2001 and later expanded through engineering capability in the United Kingdom. By linking local product development with local partners, customer support and future manufacturing, Changan aims to build a durable European business rather than pursue short-term market entry.



"In going global, Changan is not just growing as a brand. We are putting down roots in R&D, products, service, and social responsibility," said Zhao Fei, General Manager of Changan Group and President of Changan Automobile.





The new letters of intent and stronger local support mark the next stage of Changan's European development: expanding access to its products while building the local capabilities, relationships and customer support needed for sustainable growth.

For Changan, success in Europe will be measured as much by the strength of the ecosystem it builds with European partners, employees, and customers as by the number of vehicles sold. Its ambition is to become a trusted European mobility brand, created with Europe and for Europe.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

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