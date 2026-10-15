Newport Gold Inc.: Action Machine Inc. Joins Project REBORN #001, Engineering Custom Aluminum and Steel Driveshafts for NFI Empire's One-of-One Duramax Dually

When You Shorten the Frame, Nothing Comes Off the Shelf: Action Machine Builds the Custom Driveline for Project REBORN #001

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Action Machine Inc. has joined Project Reborn-001 as a critical driveline partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Action Machine is engineering two custom driveshafts, one aluminum and one upgraded steel, specifically for the unique dimensions and configuration of this one-of-one Duramax dually.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Because the frame was shortened and the overall drivetrain layout is completely unique to this truck, no off-the-shelf driveshafts would work. Action Machine Inc. is building two custom driveshafts for the project, including a rear shaft manufactured to the exact length required by the modified chassis. The precision-engineered aluminum and steel driveshafts ensure smooth, reliable power delivery and help keep the build on track for its SEMA appearance and live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

A custom Action Machine aluminum driveshaft installed on Project REBORN #001's shortened chassis.

"Project REBORN #001 is exactly the kind of project our team enjoys being part of because it requires more than simply selecting a part from a catalog. With the frame shortened and the drivetrain configuration completely unique to this truck, NFI Empire needed driveshafts engineered specifically for the application. Our team is proud to build two custom driveshafts for REBORN, including a rear shaft manufactured to the exact length required by the modified chassis. For over 50 years, Action Machine has built its reputation around precision, quality and solving challenges like this. Having the opportunity to put that experience into a one-of-one build while supporting The Brett Boyer Foundation makes this project even more meaningful to all of us," said Kevin McIlvaine, Action Machine Inc.

An upgraded steel driveshaft built by Action Machine for Project REBORN #001.

"Partnering with Action Machine Inc. on Project Reborn-001 brings the precision engineering required when a build moves beyond catalog parts," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Action Machine Inc.

Action Machine Inc., based in South Bend, Indiana, has been a premier source for custom driveshaft manufacturing and precision CNC machining since 1975. The company builds custom steel and aluminum driveshafts for race cars, heavy-duty work trucks, performance upgrades, and specialized applications while its machine shop focuses on CNC short-run production, maintenance machining, and welding. With a strong reputation for exceeding OEM straightness and balance specifications, Action Machine delivers precision solutions for complex driveline challenges. Learn more at https://www.actionmachineinc.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

SOURCE: NFI Empire, NWPG Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/action-machine-inc.-joins-project-reborn-%23001-engineering-custom-aluminum-and-s-1237223