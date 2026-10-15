

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Adobe (ADBE) and NVIDIA (NVDA) expanded their partnership to enhance Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, Substance 3D, Frame.io and Brand Concierge, enabling faster AI-powered content creation, production and personalization.



The expanded partnership builds on Adobe and NVIDIA's March agreement, combining Adobe's creative and marketing tools with NVIDIA's AI models and computing technology. The collaboration includes faster media processing in Frame.io, improvements to Substance 3D and Firefly Foundry, and 3D digital twin solutions for businesses.



In the after hours on the Nasdaq, the shares for Adobe were trading 0.02 percent down at $251.61, after closing Thursday's trading 4.57 percent up.



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