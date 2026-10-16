

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK), a French rail transport systems maker, said on Friday that it has signed a 15-year extension to its train services agreement with Greater Anglia in the UK for the operator's Class 720 Aventra fleet. Greater Anglia is a state-owned British train operating company.



The contract, valued at around GBP 800 million will provide continuity for the Aventra fleet. Alstom will continue to maintain Greater Anglia's fleet of 133 Class 720 Aventra trains until the early 2040s.



The French company will continue to maintain Greater Anglia's fleet of 133 five-car Class 720 Aventra electric multiple units, or EMUs, at Greater Anglia's Seven Kings Depot.



The contract also covers all planned maintenance activities, including major overhauls, as well as unplanned maintenance, fault rectification, and many others.



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