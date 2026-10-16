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WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 21:46
0,472 Euro
-1,77 % -0,009
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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PENSANA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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PENSANA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4600,50708:21
0,4700,49208:18
PR Newswire
16.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Pensana Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy

Pensana Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2026

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc ("Pensana" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND FORM OF PROXY

The Company confirms that the Circular to Shareholders and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 November 2026 at 11:00 GMT has been published on the Company's website and will shortly be posted to shareholders.

Shareholders are advised that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026 will be published on the Company's website during the week commencing 19 October 2026 and posted to shareholders soon thereafter.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.