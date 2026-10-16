Pensana Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2026

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc ("Pensana" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND FORM OF PROXY

The Company confirms that the Circular to Shareholders and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 November 2026 at 11:00 GMT has been published on the Company's website and will shortly be posted to shareholders.

Shareholders are advised that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026 will be published on the Company's website during the week commencing 19 October 2026 and posted to shareholders soon thereafter.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer