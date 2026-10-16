

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.DE), a German healthcare company, Thursday announced that it has extended the contract of its Chief Financial Officer, Sara Hennicken for another 5 years and it will now run until 2032.



Sara Hennicken has been Chief Financial Officer of the company since September 2022 and is responsible for Finance, IT and Cybersecurity.



She joined the company in 2019 as Senior Vice President Global Treasury & Corporate Finance for Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care.



On Thursday, shares closed at €43.86, up 0.68% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



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