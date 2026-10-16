

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG (P911.DE), a German sports car manufacturer, unveiled the Mission S vision model, showcasing the future evolution of its design identity under the 'Sportwagenschmiede '35' strategy.



The Mission S features a driver-focused interior combining analogue and digital controls, a streamlined dashboard and design inspired by historic Porsche models.



Porsche also announced plans to develop a new mid-engined super sports car platform positioned above the 911, marking a permanent expansion of its super sports car lineup rather than a one-off hypercar.



On the Xetra, Porsche shares were up 1.50% at €41.99 on Friday.



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