Enzymatica AB: STADA launches Virustad in Germany - based on Enzymatica's ColdZyme technology

STADA has launched the oral spray Virustad in the German pharmacy market. Virustad is built on Enzymatica's clinically documented ColdZyme® technology. The launch follows the partnership agreement signed in March 2026 and the recent first deliveries to STADA.

Virustad is sprayed into the mouth and throat at the first signs of a cold. It forms a protective barrier that prevents and inhibits cold viruses from infecting cells in the mouth and throat. The product is available in three flavours and uses the same formulation as ColdZyme, based on glycerol and cod trypsin. STADA is supporting the launch during the fourth quarter with point-of-sale materials, field force visits, product samples, and digital campaigns targeting consumers and e-commerce channels.

More information about Virustad is available at www.virustad.de.

"Virustad reaching German pharmacies is an important milestone for Enzymatica. Germany is Europe's largest market for cold products, and STADA holds a leading position in cough, cold and respiratory health. Their commercial strength and our clinically documented technology give us a strong foundation to build a long-term, significant market presence," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO of Enzymatica.

"With Virustad, STADA is responding to the growing desire of many consumers to take action themselves at the first signs of a cold and to continue their daily lives with as few restrictions as possible," says Mary Rasull, Senior Brand Manager at STADA.

The launch builds on the partnership agreement that Enzymatica and STADA signed on 31 March 2026. The agreement covers the launch and distribution of ColdZyme® technology in Germany and Austria under STADA's own brand names. The roll-out will scale up gradually. The more significant commercial impact is expected from the 2027 cold season, once the initiative is fully integrated into STADA's marketing and campaign structure.

Clinical evidence

The technology is supported by a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The study was conducted by independent researchers at the University of Kent and the Medical University of Innsbruck and published in The Journal of Physiology in 2025. Its findings included a shorter illness duration and a 94 per cent lower rhinovirus load during the first seven days compared with placebo.

For more information, please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica

Phone: +46 723 89 33 96 | Email: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB (publ) is a Swedish life science company. It develops science-based solutions against infections, built on a unique barrier technology platform. ColdZyme® is the company's lead product and holds a strong position in the Swedish market. Internationally, the product is launched through leading consumer healthcare partners. Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Its Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). www.enzymatica.com

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