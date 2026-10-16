Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an in-person interview in New York with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF | FSE: IVV1). The conversation follows the maiden Lion resource at the Nisk Project in Quebec and a deeper drill intersection of 5.7 m grading 14% copper equivalent at nearly 800 m vertical depth. Terry Lynch explains why he expects an open pit start with an underground phase about four years in, how the company keeps the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) relevant while the geological model keeps growing, and how muon technology could help identify new resource connections and targets. He also covers a metallurgical test that mixes sulfur-rich Lion ore with Nisk nickel ore, the nickel market, Quebec's tax incentives and his view that initial capital costs stay under 200 million. Finally, he outlines the exploration program of spin-out Chilean Metals and the company's 100%-owned project in Saudi Arabia. Whether you're an investor following copper, nickel and critical minerals or interested in how a high-grade discovery moves toward mine development, this interview offers a close look at what could shape the next steps for Power Metallic.