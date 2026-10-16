Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines, recorded at the Karma Lounge in Vancouver, for a conversation with Peter Espig, member of the Board of Directors of NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE | OTC Pink: NUEPF | FSE: NUE1). Espig, President and CEO of Nicola Mining and a former vice-president at Goldman Sachs Japan and Olympus Capital, has structured more than $2 billion in private equity and pre-IPO transactions and more than $1 billion in SPAC transactions. Rather than walking through individual projects, he explains what a capital markets executive looks for in an early-stage power developer: the right people and the right assets. He points to the recent addition of COO John Windsor alongside CEO Broderick Gunning and describes how a power project moves from zoning, permits and community consultation to signing an end user and securing project financing, much like a mining company moving from exploration to operation. Espig notes that NU E Power is not starting from zero, with roughly 613 MW of net capacity in its portfolio, much of it still in early-stage development according to the company, and that it recently raised capital. For him, success is measured by corporate milestones rather than the share price, and he shares the one piece of advice he has given management: focus on the business and on execution, step by step. Whether you're an investor following energy infrastructure or interested in how experienced boards shape early-stage companies, this interview offers a capital markets view on what has to happen for potential to become value.