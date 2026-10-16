Newport Gold Inc.: American Force Wheels Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Providing Custom Forged Wheels to Support The Brett Boyer Foundation

Forged for a Greater Purpose: American Force Wheels Helps Drive Project REBORN's Mission

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that American Force Wheels has joined Project Reborn-001 as a key partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. American Force is supplying custom forged N33 Barrage DRW wheels that will be wrapped in 37x13.50R22 tires, giving the one-of-one dually its bold, purpose-driven stance.

Rendering of Project Reborn-001, the 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually, rolling on American Force forged wheels.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. American Force Wheels has contributed its N33 Barrage wheels in 22-inch DRW (dual rear wheel) configuration. The N33 Barrage is part of American Force's forged monoblock aluminum lineup, engineered for strength and reduced weight while delivering the aggressive styling expected of a high-end custom dually. These wheels will be wrapped with 37x13.50R22 tires, completing the truck's unmistakable ground-pounding presence as it prepares for SEMA and its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances.

American Force N33 Barrage forged wheel mounted with a 37x13.50R22 tire. The N33 Barrage forged monoblock aluminum wheel in a polished finish.

"Project REBORN represents what the automotive community can accomplish when great companies come together behind an even greater purpose," said Jason Sandusky of American Force Wheels. "We're proud to support NFI Empire and The Brett Boyer Foundation and to put American Force wheels on a build that will ultimately help children and families affected by congenital heart disease. REBORN-001 is going to be an incredible truck, but knowing what it represents and the impact it can make is what makes being part of this project truly special."- Jason Sandusky, Marketing / Event / Partnership Management, American Force

"Partnering with American Force Wheels on Project Reborn-001 brings American-made forged strength and style that perfectly complement the performance and purpose of this extraordinary build," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About American Force Wheels

American Force Wheels is a leading manufacturer of premium forged aluminum wheels for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs, and UTVs. Founded with a commitment to American-made quality, the company designs, engineers, machines, and finishes its wheels in-house at a state-of-the-art facility. Specializing in both single rear wheel and dual rear wheel (DRW) applications, American Force is known for monoblock forged construction that delivers exceptional strength, reduced weight, and bold styling. Every wheel is backed by a lifetime structural warranty. Learn more at https://www.americanforce.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

SOURCE: NFI Empire, NWPG Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-force-wheels-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-providing-custom-forged-wh-1237880