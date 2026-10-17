EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: GENERAL MEETING APPROVES THE TRANSFER OF THE LISTING TO EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS AND THE CHANGE OF THE COMPANY'S CORPORATE NAME

17 October 2026 - 3:00 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe (formerly Eagle Football Group) (the "Company") announces that the Combined General Meeting of its shareholders held on 16 October 2026 (the "General Meeting") approved, in accordance with Article L. 421-14 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, the proposed transfer of the listing of its securities from the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment B) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility (the "Proposed Transfer"). The corresponding resolution was adopted by 85.73% of the votes held by the shareholders present, represented or voting by post.

The General Meeting also approved the change of the Company's corporate name, which reverts to its historical name "Olympique Lyonnais Groupe". The Company will continue to use the trade name "OL Groupe". The name and ticker symbol of the Company's shares will become "OL Groupe" and "OLG" respectively by the end of October 2026, i.e. before the Proposed Transfer is completed.

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The Board of Directors has decided to implement the Proposed Transfer, using the powers granted to it by the General Meeting for a period of 12 months.

The Proposed Transfer has no impact on the timetable or completion of the mandatory tender offer by Olympe Bidco for the Company's securities[1], which is expected to be filed after the publication of the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSFER

The purpose of the Proposed Transfer is to enable the Company to be admitted to trading on a market better suited to its size and market capitalisation. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris should allow the Company to benefit from a regulatory framework better adapted to mid-sized companies, while continuing to enjoy the advantages of the financial markets.

The Company currently meets the eligibility conditions required for the transfer procedure. These conditions must be met on the date of the transfer application. In addition, the Company is up to date with its disclosure obligations on Euronext Paris.

TERMS OF THE TRANSFER

The Proposed Transfer consists of requesting Euronext, as market operator, to delist the Company's securities from trading on Euronext Paris and to concurrently admit them to trading on Euronext Growth.

At its meeting of 3 September 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved the appointment of Euroland Corporate as listing sponsor, which will assist the Company with the Proposed Transfer.

Subject to Euronext's approval, this admission will take place through an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of the Company's existing shares, without the issue of any new shares.

Holders of the Company's securities, whether in bearer or registered form, will not need to take any action in connection with this transfer.

MAIN CONSEQUENCES OF THE TRANSFER (NON-EXHAUSTIVE LIST)

The Company wishes to inform its shareholders and the market of the main consequences of the Proposed Transfer[2]. Shareholders are also invited to refer to the "Questions & Answers" document published on the Company's website.

Ongoing disclosure

The Company will remain subject to the ongoing disclosure requirements, which also apply to companies whose securities are admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris.

Accordingly, the Company will continue to effectively disseminate regulated information and to provide the market with accurate, precise and fair information. The Company will continue to use a professional distributor. It will thus disclose to the public any inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and its implementing texts (the "MAR Regulation"), and in accordance with their provisions.

In addition, the Company's executives (and persons closely associated with them) will remain subject to the obligation to report the transactions they carry out in the Company's securities.

Periodic disclosure

The annual company and consolidated financial statements, the management report (the content of which will be simplified) and the statutory auditors' reports will be published no later than four months after the end of the financial year, i.e. no later than 31 October of each year. In particular, the corporate governance report will no longer include (i) the factors likely to have an impact in the event of a tender offer, or (ii) the Company's position with regard to the recommendations of the reference corporate governance code.

The half-year report, including the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements and the related activity report, will be published no later than four months after the end of the half-year, i.e. no later than 30 April of each financial year. The half-year financial statements will no longer be subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors.

The Company intends to continue publishing its quarterly financial information.

As it is free to choose its accounting standards (French GAAP or IFRS) for the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the Company will adopt French accounting standards as from the publication of its results for the first half of the 2026/2027 financial year, in particular in order to simplify the preparation of its consolidated financial statements while maintaining financial reporting suited to its size.

Statutory Auditors

The rules specific to companies listed on Euronext Paris, in particular those limiting the length of tenure of Statutory Auditors, as provided for in Article L. 821-45 of the French Commercial Code, as well as the selection procedure provided for in Article 1 of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 of the European Parliament, will no longer apply.

Disclosure obligations and tender offers

Disclosure obligations

For a period of three years from the effective date of admission of the Company's securities to Euronext Growth, the obligation to notify the AMF and the Company of any crossing of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 1/3, 50%, 2/3, 90% and 95% of the Company's share capital or voting rights will be maintained, in accordance with Article 223-15-2 of the AMF General Regulation.

At the end of this period, only the crossing of the 50% and 90% thresholds of the Company's share capital or voting rights will have to be notified to the AMF and the Company, in accordance with Article 223-15-1 of the AMF General Regulation (without prejudice to any stricter provisions of the Company's articles of association that may apply).

Tender offers

In accordance with Article 231-1 4° of the AMF General Regulation, the tender offer rules applicable to securities admitted to trading on Euronext Paris will continue to apply for a period of three years from the effective date of their admission to Euronext Growth.

Consequently, any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, more than 30% of the Company's share capital or voting rights (or any person holding, directly or indirectly, between 30% and 50% of the Company's share capital or voting rights whose holding increases by more than 1% over twelve consecutive months) will be required to file a tender offer. At the end of this three-year period, the tender offer rules applicable to companies listed on Euronext Growth will apply to the Company. From then on, the obligation to file a tender offer will only be triggered if the 50% threshold of the share capital or voting rights is exceeded.

General Meetings of the Company

The formalities surrounding the Company's shareholders' meetings will also be simplified once the Company is listed on Euronext Growth.

In particular:

the Company will not be required to publish a press release specifying how the documents submitted to general meetings are made available;

the Company will be exempt from publishing the preparatory documents for general meetings on its website 21 days before the date of such meetings;

the Company will not be required to publish the voting results of general meetings on its website within 15 days of the meetings; and

the Company will no longer be required to broadcast its meetings live or to make a recording of them available on its website.

Corporate governance

Executive compensation

The provisions on the compensation of corporate officers (the so-called "say on pay" regime) set out in Articles L. 22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code will no longer apply to the Company.

Audit Committee

The Company will no longer be required to have an audit committee, as the provisions of Articles L. 821-67 et seq. of the French Commercial Code will no longer apply. However, the Company intends to maintain its audit committee in the short and medium term.

Liquidity of the Company's securities

As Euronext Growth is a multilateral trading facility and not a regulated market, the Company draws shareholders' attention to the fact that this change of listing market could, in theory, result in a change in the liquidity of the shares compared with that observed on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

The Proposed Transfer could therefore lead some investors who favour securities of issuers listed on a regulated market to sell their shares in the Company.

However, the Company intends to maintain, in the short and medium term, the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Chevreux (which, as a reminder, has been suspended since the announcement of Olympe Bidco's tender offer) after completion of the Proposed Transfer.

INDICATIVE TIMETABLE OF THE PROPOSED TRANSFER (SUBJECT TO EURONEXT'S APPROVAL)

The table below sets out the main steps in the implementation of the Proposed Transfer (subject to Euronext's approval).

Date Step By 31 October 2026 Publication of the 2025/2026 annual financial statements and of the Company's Universal Registration Document End of October 2026 Filing with Euronext Paris of an application for (i) the delisting of the Company's ordinary shares and (ii) their concurrent admission to trading on Euronext Growth December 2026 Euronext decision on the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on Euronext Growth (subject to the closing of the tender offer to be launched by Olympe Bidco for the Company) December 2026 Publication of the information document relating to the Proposed Transfer December 2026 Publication by Euronext of (i) a notice of delisting of the Company's securities from Euronext Paris (before market opening) and (ii) a notice of admission of the Company's securities to Euronext Growth (at market opening) No earlier than 16 December 2026, and after the closing of the tender offer to be launched by Olympe Bidco Delisting of the Company's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris and concurrent admission to trading on Euronext Growth

Admission of the Company's ordinary shares to Euronext Growth would take place no earlier than two (2) months after the Company's general meeting that approved it, i.e. no earlier than 16 December 2026.

Shareholders will be kept informed of the progress of the Proposed Transfer through press releases available on the Company's website[3].

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Recreational Services

[1] See in particular the press releases of 23 and 26 June 2026.

[2] A "Q&A" has been posted on the Company's website (https://finance.ol.fr/informations-financieres/transfert-cotation.html) to answer certain questions investors may have.

[3] https://finance.ol.fr/communiques/

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