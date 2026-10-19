Four rapid oral presentations at ESMO will feature new data for INCB161734, a KRAS G12D inhibitor, and INCA338901, a TGFßR2×PD-1 bispecific antibody

Both investigational therapies are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 3 programs

Incyte will host an investor event and webcast on Monday, October 26, 2026 from 7:30 9:00 CET 2:30 4:00 p.m. ET

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that it will present new data from its oncology portfolio during the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, being held October 23 27, 2026, in Madrid.

"The data being presented at ESMO further reinforce our confidence in these novel investigational approaches and their potential to improve and prolong the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat gastrointestinal cancers," said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President, Incyte and Global Head of Research and Development. "Importantly, these findings not only provide new clinical insights, but they also inform our registrational development programs, including the Phase 3 KRAS G12D and TGFßR2×PD-1 studies already underway."

Details on rapid oral presentations at ESMO include:

INCB161734 (KRAS G12D)

Safety and Efficacy of Oral KRAS G12D Inhibitor INCB161734 as Monotherapy or in Combination with Cetuximab (Cetux) in Patients (pts) with Advanced/Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

Session: Rapid Oral session. Sunday, October 25, 3:30-5:00 a.m. ET (8:30-10:00 a.m. CET). Abstract #1007RO.

Safety and Efficacy of INCB161734, a Novel Oral KRAS G12D Inhibitor, in Combination with Chemotherapy in Patients (pts) with Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Session: Rapid Oral session. Monday, October 26, 9:45-11:15 a.m. ET (2:45-4:15 p.m. CET). Abstract #3137RO.

INCA33890 (TGFßR2xPD-1)1

INCA33890, a TGFßR2xPD-1 Bispecific Antibody, with Standard of Care (SoC) Anticancer Therapies for Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer (MSS CRC)

Session: Rapid Oral session. Saturday, October 24, 2:30-4:00 a.m. ET (8:30-10:00 a.m. CET). Abstract #1954RO.

INCB123667 (CDK2)

Preliminary Efficacy of INCB123667 (CDK2 Inhibition) with Bevacizumab in Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (rEOC)

Session: Rapid Oral session. Friday, October 23, 10:15-11:45 a.m. ET (4:15-5:45 p.m. CET). Abstract #1241RO.

All regular abstracts accepted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2026 are published online via the ESMO website, here.All accepted abstracts will also be published online three weeks after the Congress in the ESMO Congress 2026 Abstract Book, a supplement to ESMO's official journal, Annals of Oncology. More information regarding this year's congress can be found here.

Incyte Investor Event and Webcast

Incyte will host an investor event and webcast on Monday, October 26, 2026 from 7:30 9:00 CET 2:30 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss key data presented at ESMO and provide portfolio updates.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed via the Events and Presentations tab of the Investor section of Incyte.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what's possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the data to be presented by Incyte at the ESMO Congress 2026 and Incyte's investor event and Incyte's expectations regarding the significance of such data, the potential presented by Incyte's investigational therapies such as INCA33890 and INCB161734, the progress Incyte is making across its pipeline and Incyte's aspirations and goals as set forth under the heading "About Incyte."

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including Incyte's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its products and product candidates; the sufficiency of clinical trial data to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; Incyte's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and product candidates, if approved; Incyte's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its products and technology; Incyte's reliance on third parties and partners; the acceptance of Incyte's products in the marketplace; market competition, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and those risks and uncertainties discussed in greater detail in Incyte's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

____________________ 1 INCA33890, a TGFßR2×PD-1 bispecific Biclonics antibody, is developed in collaboration with Merus (legacy partnership); Merus is now part of Genmab A/S.

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