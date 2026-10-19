

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Trend Micro Incorporated (4704.T), a Japanese IT and cybersecurity firm, Monday announced that it has proposed to invest up to ¥10 billion through its cybersecurity business, TrendAI where TrendAI Flex licensing credits will help eligible organizations modernize their security environments with TrendAI Vision One.



The TrendAI Vision One platform is designed to help customers strengthen protection across critical systems and through TrendAI Flex Unlimited, they will also be able to access additional TrendAI Vision One capabilities, including AI security innovations without unnecessarily disrupting established protection.



The company clarified that the proposed allocation represents licensing credits, not a cash grant that will be initiated in phases with detailed eligibility criteria, credit allocation and redemption terms, partner participation options, and service availability to be communicated as the program is rolled out.



With this initiative the company hopes to strengthen security for Japanese organizations and also individuals with an initial emphasis on critical infrastructure. Support will be provided in phases, tailored to organizational needs, eligibility and available resources.



'Trend Micro will work closely with its extensive network of channel partners, systems integrators and managed service providers across Japan to extend the initiative's reach. Eligible organizations will receive up to 10 days of professional services free of charge, delivered through partners to help them access the right cybersecurity expertise and support.', the company said in a statement.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥7130, down 2.94% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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